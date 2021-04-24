(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) College Lacrosse College Sports Sports UMD men beat Hopkins lacrosse in Rivalry Match, 14-13 | PHOTOS By Ulysses Muñoz Apr 24, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse Members of the Maryland men's lacrosse team celebrate as they hang onto The Rivalry trophy once more. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse Members of the Maryland men's lacrosse team pose for a photo as they hang onto The Rivalry trophy once more. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse The Terps' Jared Bernhardt (1) celebrates a goal in the 4th quarter with teammate Logan Wisnauskas (12). The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse The Maryland men's team huddles up following their win. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse The Terps' Jared Bernhardt (1) celebrates a goal in the 4th quarter with teammate Logan Wisnauskas (12). The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas (12) dives to score a goal in the 4th quarter while falling. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse The Terps celebrate Jared Bernhardt's 4th quarter goal. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse The Terps' Jared Bernhardt (1) scores a goal in the 4th quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse The Terps' Jared Bernhardt (1) tries to get past JHU's Connor Delaney (55) in the 4th quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse The Terps celebrate after taking the lead in the 4th quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse JHU's Tim Marcille (10) lets a goal in the 4th quarter, giving Maryland the lead with not much time remaining. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse JHU's Brett Baskin (1) fights Maryland's Joshua Coffman (28) for control of the ball in the 3rd quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse Maryland's Bubba Fairman (2) scores a goal in the 3rd quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse Maryland's Luke Wierman (52) and JHU's Matt Narewski (39) chase after the ball following a face-off. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse JHU's Brett Baskin (1) scores a goal in the 3rd quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse JHU players celebrate Brett Baskin's (1) goal in the 3rd quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse JHU's Garrett Degnon (40) scores a 3rd quarter goal. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Advertisement