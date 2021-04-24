xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

UMD men beat Hopkins lacrosse in Rivalry Match, 14-13 |...

The Terps' Jared Bernhardt (1) celebrates a goal in the 4th quarter with teammate Logan Wisnauskas (12). The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

UMD men beat Hopkins lacrosse in Rivalry Match, 14-13 | PHOTOS

Ulysses Muñoz
By
Apr 24, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
(Ulysses Muñoz)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
Members of the Maryland men's lacrosse team celebrate as they hang onto The Rivalry trophy once more. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
Members of the Maryland men's lacrosse team celebrate as they hang onto The Rivalry trophy once more. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
Members of the Maryland men's lacrosse team pose for a photo as they hang onto The Rivalry trophy once more. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
Members of the Maryland men's lacrosse team pose for a photo as they hang onto The Rivalry trophy once more. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
The Terps' Jared Bernhardt (1) celebrates a goal in the 4th quarter with teammate Logan Wisnauskas (12). The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
The Terps' Jared Bernhardt (1) celebrates a goal in the 4th quarter with teammate Logan Wisnauskas (12). The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
The Maryland men's team huddles up following their win. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
The Maryland men's team huddles up following their win. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
The Terps' Jared Bernhardt (1) celebrates a goal in the 4th quarter with teammate Logan Wisnauskas (12). The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
The Terps' Jared Bernhardt (1) celebrates a goal in the 4th quarter with teammate Logan Wisnauskas (12). The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas (12) dives to score a goal in the 4th quarter while falling. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas (12) dives to score a goal in the 4th quarter while falling. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
The Terps celebrate Jared Bernhardt's 4th quarter goal. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
The Terps celebrate Jared Bernhardt's 4th quarter goal. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
The Terps' Jared Bernhardt (1) scores a goal in the 4th quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
The Terps' Jared Bernhardt (1) scores a goal in the 4th quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
The Terps' Jared Bernhardt (1) tries to get past JHU's Connor Delaney (55) in the 4th quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
The Terps' Jared Bernhardt (1) tries to get past JHU's Connor Delaney (55) in the 4th quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
The Terps celebrate after taking the lead in the 4th quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
The Terps celebrate after taking the lead in the 4th quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
JHU's Tim Marcille (10) lets a goal in the 4th quarter, giving Maryland the lead with not much time remaining. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
JHU's Tim Marcille (10) lets a goal in the 4th quarter, giving Maryland the lead with not much time remaining. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
JHU's Brett Baskin (1) fights Maryland's Joshua Coffman (28) for control of the ball in the 3rd quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
JHU's Brett Baskin (1) fights Maryland's Joshua Coffman (28) for control of the ball in the 3rd quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
Maryland's Bubba Fairman (2) scores a goal in the 3rd quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
Maryland's Bubba Fairman (2) scores a goal in the 3rd quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
Maryland's Luke Wierman (52) and JHU's Matt Narewski (39) chase after the ball following a face-off. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
Maryland's Luke Wierman (52) and JHU's Matt Narewski (39) chase after the ball following a face-off. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
JHU's Brett Baskin (1) scores a goal in the 3rd quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
JHU's Brett Baskin (1) scores a goal in the 3rd quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
JHU players celebrate Brett Baskin's (1) goal in the 3rd quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
JHU players celebrate Brett Baskin's (1) goal in the 3rd quarter. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
University of Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse
JHU's Garrett Degnon (40) scores a 3rd quarter goal. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13.
JHU's Garrett Degnon (40) scores a 3rd quarter goal. The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team faces off with Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Terrapins won the game, 14-13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement