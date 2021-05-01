xml:space="preserve">
Drexel's Jack Mulcahy (5) scores the game-winning goal on Towson goalkeeper Shane Brennan (1) with only 11 seconds left 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Towson men's lacrosse season ends with 12-11 loss to Drexel | PHOTOS

Ulysses Muñoz
By
May 01, 2021
Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11.
Drexel vs. Towson men's lacrosse
Drexel's Jack Mulcahy (5) scores the game-winning goal on Towson goalkeeper Shane Brennan (1) with only 11 seconds left 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Drexel's Luke Tomak (47) high fives Reid Bowering (21) after winning the game. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11.
Drexel's Luke Tomak (47) high fives Reid Bowering (21) after winning the game. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Towson goalkeeper Shane Brennan (1) embraces teammate Brody McLean (7) after the game ended. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11.
Towson goalkeeper Shane Brennan (1) embraces teammate Brody McLean (7) after the game ended. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Towson's Ryan Swain (29) rushes forward with the ball, defended by Drexel's George Grippo (17). Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11.
Towson's Ryan Swain (29) rushes forward with the ball, defended by Drexel's George Grippo (17). Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Drexel's Reid Bowering (21) scores on Towson goalkeeper Shane Brennan (1) in the 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11.
Drexel's Reid Bowering (21) scores on Towson goalkeeper Shane Brennan (1) in the 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Towson goalkeeper Shane Brennan (1) shakes his head after Drexel's Reid Bowering (21) scored on him in the 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11.
Towson goalkeeper Shane Brennan (1) shakes his head after Drexel's Reid Bowering (21) scored on him in the 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Towson's James Avanzato (53) scores in the 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11.
Towson's James Avanzato (53) scores in the 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Towson's Carson Gaeger (27) celebrates his goal with teammates in the 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11.
Towson's Carson Gaeger (27) celebrates his goal with teammates in the 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Towson goalkeeper Shane Brennan (1) shakes his head after Drexel's Reid Bowering (21) scored on him in the 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Drexel's Luke Tomak (47) scores on Towson goalkeeper Shane Brennan (1) in the 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11.
Drexel's Luke Tomak (47) scores on Towson goalkeeper Shane Brennan (1) in the 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
The Towson band plays during a break in the game. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11.
The Towson band plays during a break in the game. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Towson' Andrew Beacham (17) gives a thumbs up to the band after the game. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11.
Towson' Andrew Beacham (17) gives a thumbs up to the band after the game. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Drexel's Luke Tomak (47) celebrates with his team after scoring on Towson goalkeeper Shane Brennan (1) in the 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11.
Drexel's Luke Tomak (47) celebrates with his team after scoring on Towson goalkeeper Shane Brennan (1) in the 4th period. Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Towson's Carson Gaeger (27) scores in the 4th period, defended by Drexel's George Grippo (17). Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11.
Towson's Carson Gaeger (27) scores in the 4th period, defended by Drexel's George Grippo (17). Drexel traveled to Towson to face the men's lacrosse team at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Dragons beat the Tigers, 12-11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
