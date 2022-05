Wesley Weinstein, left, daughter of Boston College Eagles Head COachAcacia Walker-Weinstein, and Ila Corckran, react to Boston College missing a shot at the end of the second quarter during the NCAA D1 Women’s Lacrosse Championship between Boston College and University of North Carolina at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Md. May 29, 2022. The Tar Heels lead at halftime, 7-5. (VINCENT ALBAN/Baltimore Sun)