Former Maryland and McDonogh lacrosse great Taylor Cummings, now a standout midfielder on the United States women’s national team, says it’s “incredibly humbling” every time she steps on the field representing her country.
This weekend will be extra special.
The Team USA Fall Classic — a three-day event at U.S. Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, headlined by the U.S. men’s and women’s teams — enables her and other local talent to sport the red, white and blue here in Maryland.
From Friday through Sunday, the two U.S. national teams will compete against Canadian senior teams along with the reigning NCAA Division I champions — the Virginia men and Maryland women.
On Saturday and Sunday, the USA Select under-15 and under-17 boys and girls teams, named as part of the National Team Development Program, will be playing teams from Ontario with games being played at U.S. Lacrosse and St. Paul’s School in Brooklandville.
On Saturday night, the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame will induct nine individuals as the Class of 2019 at a ceremony at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley.
The showcase gets started on Friday when the U.S. women, who have won the past three World Lacrosse Championships, take on Canada at 6 p.m. in a rematch of the 2017 title game, followed by the U.S. men against Canada at 8.
“The Fall Classic is a great chance for us to not only prepare for [2021] World Cup, but really get better in the moment,” Cummings said. “Playing against Canada, who we haven’t played since 2017, obviously is a huge rivalry and will be fun to partake in. … Playing against Maryland not only pulls at the heartstrings, but to play against a great team like that is not only going to be fun for fans to watch but it’s going to help us prepare for 2021.”
On Saturday, the Maryland women will take on Canada at 9 a.m. and the U.S. at 11:30 a.m., with the Virginia men going up against the U.S. at 2 p.m. and Canada at 4:30 p.m.
On Sunday, the U.S. women and men will play their Canada counterparts again (women’s game at 1:45 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 3:15 p.m.) playing under World Lacrosse trial rules as the sport bids to become a future Olympic sport.
Fellow area players joining Cummings on the U.S. women’s team are Kristen Carr (Mercy, North Carolina), Alice Mercer (Century, Maryland), Katie Schwarzmann-Haus (Century, Maryland) and Megan Taylor (Glenelg, Maryland).
Area players playing for the U.S. men’s team are Matt Dunn (Loyola Blakefield, Maryland), Garrett Epple (Calvert Hall, Notre Dame), Marcus Holman (Gilman, North Carolina) and Brian Phipps (Severn, Maryland).
“This weekend is really special and unique in the fact that they’re tying in so many different teams — reigning national champs in Maryland and Virginia and then having the men’s senior team, some youth teams and Canada,” Schwarzmann-Haus said. “So you’re going to see a ton of talented lacrosse players and to link it up with the Hall of Fame event to recognize those individuals that have given so, so much to the sport, it’s just a great opportunity.”
The 2019 Hall of Fame inductees are: Ryan Boyle, Charlie Coker, Kara Ariza Cooke, Rachael Becker DeCecco, Sarah Forbes, Cathy Nelson Reese, Matt Striebel, Paul Schimoler, and Richard Speckmann.
TEAM USA FALL CLASSIC
at US Lacrosse, Sparks
Friday
U.S. women vs. Canada, 6 p.m.
U.S. men vs. Canada, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Maryland women vs. Canada, 9 a.m.
Maryland women vs. U.S., 11:30 a.m.
Virginia men vs. U.S., 2 p.m.
Virginia men vs. Canada, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday
U.S. women vs. Canada, 1:45 p.m.
U.S. men vs. Canada, 3:15 p.m.
Information: uslacrosse.org/events/fall-classic