“The Fall Classic is a great chance for us to not only prepare for [2021] World Cup, but really get better in the moment,” Cummings said. “Playing against Canada, who we haven’t played since 2017, obviously is a huge rivalry and will be fun to partake in. … Playing against Maryland not only pulls at the heartstrings, but to play against a great team like that is not only going to be fun for fans to watch but it’s going to help us prepare for 2021.”