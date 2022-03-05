Johns Hopkins transfer Luke Shilling’s career day propels Towson men’s lacrosse to 11-10 win against UMBC

“We’re going to have so many different guys all over the field,” Avanzato said. “Luke, he’s like a safety blanket inside. I really just have to throw it in there, and I know he’s going to come down with it and finish it. And guys like Nick and Kyle, they just draw so much attention just because of what they’ve been able to do so far through the first five games. So it’s going to take a lot of pressure off of all of us just because the more guys we have, it’s going to make it harder on the defense.”