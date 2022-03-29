No. 20 Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse, led by Georgia Esmond and Madison McPherson, wraps up UMBC, 17-6

Johns Hopkins’ Madison McPherson shoots and scores her third goal against UMBC in the third quarter on Tuesday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

A much-improved UMBC women’s lacrosse team learned there is still plenty of room for growth.

Off to their best start since 2018, the Retrievers found themselves lagging in several departments in a 17-6 loss to No. 20 Johns Hopkins on Tuesday afternoon at Homewood Field.

Senior attacker Georgia Esmond, a Woodbine resident and Glenelg graduate, totaled three goals and one assist, and junior midfielder Madison McPherson, a Baltimore resident, recorded her third hat trick in as many starts to propel the Blue Jays (6-5). They also got 13 saves from graduate student goalkeeper Kathleen Garvey to rebound from a last-second 12-11 loss at No. 14 Rutgers on Saturday.

Sophomore attacker Dymin Gerow, a Baltimore resident, paced UMBC (6-4) with a pair of goals, and graduate student goalie Lexi Roberts, a Baldwin resident and Fallston graduate, turned aside a game-high 15 shots. But the Retrievers lost for the first time since a 19-12 setback to Towson on March 9 (a span of four games) and could not match the 2018 squad that opened that season with seven wins in its first 10 games.

The Blue Jays blanketed UMBC’s offense and transition game. Retrievers attacker duo of junior Claire Bockstie and Gerow entered the game with 41 and 32 goals, respectively.

Johns Hopkins' Jeanne Kachris, center, scores her first goal of the season against UMBC goalie Lexi Roberts and Adriana D’Amore (2) in the second quarter Tuesday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

But Johns Hopkins graduate student defender Jeanne Kachris shut out Bockstie, who finished with a lone assist, and Gerow took seven shots to score two goals while being marked by a rotation including sophomore defender Cameron Levine and junior midfielder Madison McPherson.

The Blue Jays also impeded UMBC’s ability to transition the ball from defense to offense. The Retrievers failed to clear the ball seven times in 14 attempts in the first half and committed 14 turnovers over the same duration. They finished the game just 16 of 26 on clears and lost the ball a game-high 21 times.

Johns Hopkins opened the game with Esmond converting a pass from sophomore midfielder Jordan Carr on a 4-on-3 fast break just 62 seconds into the game. UMBC responded with Gerow scoring an unassisted goal with 10: 38 remaining.

That would be the last time the score was tied. The Blue Jays scored three unanswered goals in a span of 8:43 to assume a 4-1 advantage — a run capped by Esmond’s second goal of the game on a curl around the left post.

The Retrievers got as goal from redshirt freshman attacker Kolby Weedon (Catonsville) on a question mark dodge around the right post with 41.5 seconds left and had an opportunity to trim the deficit to one before the end of the first quarter. But Gerow’s free-position shot sailed high over the net, allowing Johns Hopkins to take a 4-2 lead into the second quarter.

The teams opened the second quarter with goals from Blue Jays graduate student defender Jeanne Kachris (her first in 70 career games) and UMBC junior midfielder Megan Halczuk.

Johns Hopkins then scored four consecutive goals over a 6-minute span to enjoy a 9-3 advantage at halftime. Graduate student midfielder Shelby Harrison (St. Mary’s) kick-started the spurt with a free-position goal with 6:57 remaining and then fed graduate student midfielder Keegan Barger (Notre Dame Prep) with 4:17 left.

Advertisement

