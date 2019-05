Louis Dubick scored the game winner with 2:21 left in overtime to lift Maryland over No. 6 seed Towson, 14-13, in the first round of NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament Sunday at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

Maryland (12-4) advances to a quarterfinal meeting with No. 3 seed Virginia on Saturday.

Bubba Fairman and Logan Wisnauskas added three goals apiece for the Terps.

Brody McLean and Brendan Sunday each scored four goals for Towson (11-5).

