Towson to host NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse quarterfinals in 2024; Navy to host in 2023, 2025

This spring, Towson will also host the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse Championship Weekend at Johnny Unitas Stadium, running May 28-30. Towson is also the site for the 2021 World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship from July 7-17. Johnny Unitas Stadium, which holds up to 11,000 fans, recently received a new FieldTurf Revolution 360 surface, which features Coolplay beads to keep lower temperatures on the playing surface. The sports complex underwent a $32 million renovation over a three-year span.