Tom Gravante, Mount St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse’s all-time winningest coach, will not return next season

Mount St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse coach Tom Gravante, the program’s all-time winningest coach, will not return next season, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday morning.

An official announcement is expected later. Gravante did not return several requests for comment.

In 28 years at the helm, Gravante racked up 178 wins against 245 losses. Except for the 2005 season when he underwent a bone marrow transplant to battle non-Hodgkins lymphoma and Nick DeFelice served as interim coach, Gravante had been the Mountaineers coach since 1995.

Gravante guided the school to Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Tournament championships in 2001, 2003 and 2010 and two regular-season titles in 1999 and 2023. The three MAAC Tournament crowns are tied for the most in league history with Canisius, Marist, Providence (which has since moved to the Big East) and Siena.

Gravante also led the program to Northeast Conference (NEC) regular-season titles in 2011 and 2019 and the league’s tournament championship in 2011. He was recognized as the MAAC Coach of the Year in 1997, 1999, 2003 and 2010 and the NEC Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2019.

This past spring, Mount St. Mary’s rebounded from a 1-7 start in the nonconference portion of its schedule by winning its first seven games in the MAAC to earn at least a share of the regular-season crown with one game remaining.

But a 13-12 loss to Siena on April 22 in the regular-season finale prevented the Mountaineers from capturing sole possession of the championship and the No. 1 seed in the MAAC Tournament. Despite enjoying a bye to the tournament semifinals, their postseason run ended abruptly with a 19-7 thumping by Marist on May 4. The team had defeated the Red Foxes, 12-9, on April 8.

Before becoming the fourth coach at Mount St. Mary’s, Gravante was one of the sport’s top attackmen. He contributed to Hobart capturing four consecutive NCAA Division III championships from 1985 to 1988, and he held tournament records for goals in a single game (seven) and one tournament (17) for more than a decade.

Gravante’s son TJ finished his freshman year with the Mountaineers, ranking fifth in both goals (13) and assists (eight) in 16 games as a starting attackman and earning the MAAC Rookie of the Year award. He has entered the transfer portal, according to independent lacrosse reporter Chris Jastrzembski, who was the first to report Gravante’s separation from Mount. St. Mary’s.