For coaches at Johns Hopkins and UMass, advancing in NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament means beating their alma mater

Friday’s first-round game of the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse tournament between Johns Hopkins and Massachusetts in Syracuse, New York, is a rare test of scholastic loyalty.

The Blue Jays are coached by Tim McCormack, who has guided the program to the postseason in his first year since succeeding Janine Tucker. He is also a former goalkeeper for the Minutemen who still ranks eighth in program history in all-time saves (475) and eighth in single-season goals-against average (7.09).

Massachusetts’ coaching staff includes assistant Aurora Cordingley, who has molded an offense that ranks sixth in the country in scoring despite losing six of last year’s top eight playmakers. She is also a former attacker for Johns Hopkins who ranks ninth in the school’s Division I history in career points (182) and is one of nine players to amass at least 150 points and 100 goals.

On Friday, both McCormack and Cordingley will be tasked with trying to help their respective teams defeat their alma maters. The Blue Jays (8-8) or Minutewomen (16-2) will advance to a second-round meeting on Sunday at 3 p.m. with No. 2 seed and host Syracuse (16-2).

The one element both McCormack and Cordingley can agree on is that the focus of Friday’s game should be on the players, not themselves.

“At the end of the day, this isn’t about me. None of it,” McCormack said. “I’m here, and I’m going to help guide and reinforce and be a leader, but this is about all of us. This is the 2023 Blue Jays lacrosse team, and it’s about us.”

Said Cordingley: “It’s less about me and more about the team. I’m not focusing at all on the fact that I went to Johns Hopkins for four years. I am focusing on preparing my team and putting them in the best spots to be successful on the field.”

Here is a look at each coach’s unique perspective on the matchup.

McCormack: Top priority was qualifying for postseason

Johns Hopkins did not wait very long to find out it had earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament, which was a relief for McCormack.

“You have your sights set on what you want to accomplish,” he said. “So on that front, we’re trying to focus on us and get better, and I’m very happy for the team’s sake that we have more days together.”

A few minutes later, McCormack — a goalie at UMass from 2008 to 2012 who anchored the 2012 squad’s run to a 15-0 record and the program’s first Colonial Athletic Association championship before falling to Colgate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament — began to receive texts from former teammates about his team facing their alma mater.

“They were chiming in and there was a picture sent of the bracket,” he said. “There was a lot of chatter and good excitement. It was cool to see that and see the guys getting fired up for the matchup.”

McCormack has faced his former school before. When he was an assistant coach at Northwestern, the Wildcats traveled to Amherst, Massachusetts, and defeated the Minutewomen, 10-6, on March 25, 2014.

After six years at Northwestern, McCormack took the helm at Arizona State for three seasons before replacing Tucker last June. Time and distance have helped him compartmentalize his emotions for Friday’s game.

“When the years go by and time passes, it is [easier],” he said. “At the end of the day, what we’re doing here is trying to put the best team on the field to compete. We’re trying to spend more days together at this point. That’s really what it boils down to.”

Minutemen coach Greg Cannella, who recruited McCormack and has remained a mentor and friend, said his former goalkeeper won’t let his ties to UMass alter his approach.

“Knowing Timmy, he’s just focused on his team and preparing his team and getting them ready to play regardless of who the opponent is,” Cannella said. “I don’t think he’s going to change anything or change his attitude. He’s a pretty even-keeled guy. I’m sure he’ll be motivated to get his team ready to play and be successful.”

UMass women's lacrosse assistant coach Aurora Cordingley ranks ninth in Johns Hopkins' Division I history in career points (182) and is one of nine players to amass at least 150 points and 100 goals. (James T VanRensselaer)

Cordingley: Surprised by pairing

Cordingley figured UMass would get sent to either Syracuse or No. 3 seed Boston College because of the school’s proximity to those sites. But she thought the team would get matched up against Army West Point, Yale or Fairfield — not the Blue Jays.

“I actually wasn’t really expecting to see them,” she said. “But it was definitely really exciting seeing their name drawn. I’m super excited for them just because I know how hard they work and how passionate they are about the sport.”

Cordingley, who graduated from Johns Hopkins in 2021 with a bachelor’s in international studies and spent last spring at Maryland, has her own group chat with current players such as senior attacker Maeve Barker and junior midfielders Georgie Gorelick, Abbey Hurlbrink (Bryn Mawr) and Marielle McAteer (St. Mary’s), and the texts were fast and furious Sunday night.

“We always kind of go back and forth, especially last year when I was at Maryland and we played them,” she said. “Just a lot of fun chirping.”

Cordingley said her players are fully aware of her connection to the Blue Jays. But she said she doesn’t feel conflicted.

“I think it’s going to be a really good matchup,” she said. “We’re super close in RPI, and it’s going to be a battle, but that’s what makes this time in May so much fun. Anyone can win. So it’s going to be a really exciting game to watch.”

Barker confirmed that there was “a little bit of chirping” in the group chat. But she said regardless of Friday’s outcome, those who know Cordingley will greet her warmly after the game.

“At the end of the day, it’s a game, and we’ll always be super close friends,” she said. “So no matter who comes out on top at the end, she’ll still be a former teammate and a great friend.”

NCAA Tournament first round

Johns Hopkins vs. UMass

At Syracuse, New York

Friday, 2 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+