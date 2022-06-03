Maryland’s Logan Wisnauskas, Boston College’s Charlotte North named 2022 Tewaaraton Award winners as top players in college lacrosse

“Second in a row” was a popular phrase to describe the winners of the Tewaaraton Award, college lacrosse’s version of the Heisman Trophy.

Logan Wisnauskas became the second straight Maryland men’s lacrosse player to earn the award, and Charlotte North claimed her second consecutive honor.

Advertisement

The announcement was made Thursday night at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

Wisnauskas, a fifth-year senior attackman who grew up in Sykesville and graduated from Boys’ Latin, became the third player in Terps history to claim the award, joining Jared Bernhardt in 2021 and Matt Rambo in 2017. The first-team All American, Lt. Raymond J. Enners Outstanding Player of the Year, and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year finished the spring ranking second among all Division I players in both goals per game (3.4) and points per game (5.9).

Advertisement

Maryland men’s lacrosse holds off Cornell, 9-7, to finish undefeated season with NCAA title https://t.co/Dr3LUgiWY0 — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) May 30, 2022

Wisnauskas, who was selected first overall in last month’s Premier Lacrosse League draft, became the first player in Maryland history to amass 100 points in a single season, racking up 103 points on 61 goals and 42 assists and passing the previous record of 99 set by Bernhardt last spring. He also overtook Bernhardt for all-time program marks in goals (205) and points (340) and became the sixth player in NCAA men’s lacrosse history to reach the 200-goal milestone.

Maryland attackman Logan Wisnauskas, a fifth-year senior attackman who grew up in Sykesville and graduated from Boys’ Latin, became the third player in Terps history to claim the Tewaaraton Award, joining Jared Bernhardt in 2021 and Matt Rambo in 2017. (Adam Hunger/AP)

With Wisnauskas leading the offense, the Terps, the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, went 18-0 and collected their fourth national championship and second under coach John Tillman, who was at the helm when the 2017 squad defeated Ohio State, 9-6, for the crown May 29. Monday’s 9-7 victory over No. 7 seed Cornell cemented another NCAA record for most wins in a season without a loss, eclipsing the previous mark of 17-0 set by the 2006 Virginia team that won the title that year.

Wisnauskas beat a field that included North Carolina graduate student attackman Chris Gray, Penn senior midfielder Sam Handley, Army West Point senior attackman Brendan Nichtern and Virginia redshirt sophomore attackman Connor Shellenberger.

North, a graduate student attacker, became the first player to repeat as the Tewaaraton winner on the women’s side since Maryland midfielder Taylor Cummings, who grew up in Ellicott City and graduated from McDonogh, won it three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016. The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s Player and Attacker of the Year and first-team All American (95) racked up a career-high 115 points on 92 goals and 23 assists and 139 draw controls, ranking sixth in the country in goals per game (4.0) and 25th in draw controls per game (6.0) and tying for 13th in points (5.0).

North Carolina midfielder Emily Nalls (1), right, guards against Boston College attacker Charlotte North (8) during the NCAA championship game Sunday at Johns Hopkins' Homewood Field. North wrapped up her career as the NCAA’s all-time leader in goals with 358. (VINCENT ALBAN/AP)

North, who was chosen first overall in Tuesday’s Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse College draft, wrapped up her career as the NCAA’s all-time leader in goals with 358 and ranked third in points (433) and 23rd in draw controls (373). She led the No. 3 seed and 2021 national champion Eagles (19-4) back to the NCAA title game where they fell, 12-11, to No. 1 seed North Carolina.

North bested a field that included a pair of North Carolina candidates in fifth-year senior attacker Jamie Ortega and graduate student midfielder Ally Mastroianni, Maryland graduate student attacker Aurora Cordingley and Syracuse senior attacker Meaghan Tyrrell.