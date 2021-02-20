Terps offense is as strong as ever in men’s lacrosse opening rout of Michigan

“Given the nature of where we are, we just felt like having another coach and another resource for our players — whether it was for the strategic part and also the connectivity of a coach and a player and just having someone that can look out for these guys — was really important,” Tillman said. “One, he’s been in the league. Right now, our schedule is league centric. So, he’s been in the league since the inception of the league and has a lot of familiarity not only with our team, but the other teams we’re going to play.