The cost of conference realignment: Stony Brook, James Madison lacrosse left to fight for at-large bids to NCAA tournament

Rayna Sabella might have had a few choice words after she and the rest of her Stony Brook women’s lacrosse teammates learned the America East would not permit them to participate in the conference tournament, which the Seawolves have captured eight years in a row.
But the graduate student midfielder and league’s returning Co-Defensive Player of the Year took a more diplomatic approach when asked about the ban making it more difficult for Stony Brook to qualify for the NCAA tournament.
“Ticks us off is the perfect phrase,” she said of the Seawolves, who have made eight straight NCAA postseason appearances. “It fuels our fire because now we’ve got to work even harder to get into the tournament. We have that in the backs of our minds every single day, and we need to use that as motivation.”
The 2022 season presents unique challenges to the Stony Brook men’s and women’s and James Madison women’s programs. Because of their universities’ decisions to leave the America East and the Colonial Athletic Association, respectively, beginning the 2022-23 academic year, those three teams are prohibited from competing for their league tournament championships — although they are still eligible for the regular-season titles.
That means the Seawolves and Dukes will not be able to win the tournament and claim the automatic qualifier to the NCAA postseason, forcing them to earn one of a small number of at-large berths to vie for the national championship.
Without the safety net of automatic qualifiers to the NCAA tournament, the No. 4 Stony Brook and No. 13 James Madison women’s teams face the very real prospect of being left out of the postseason despite their lofty rankings.
“I have no doubt that both of these teams could earn an at-large bid with their difficult schedules,” ESPN analyst and former Maryland defender Courtney Martinez Connor wrote via direct message. “But they have a tough road ahead.”
That path for the Dukes — who have won the past four CAA tournament crowns and five of the past six — has already hit a pair of speed bumps. A resume-building win against No. 2 North Carolina evaporated in a 15-8 setback last Saturday, and a 10-9 loss to Virginia Tech followed Wednesday.
Coach Shelley Klaes, who led James Madison to the program’s first national championship in 2018, acknowledged that the absence of league tournament play has created pressure. But she pointed out that with 13 more games on the schedule, the players and coaches can’t avoid the scrutiny.
“Our schedule is tough,” she said. “So we’re going to have to do this time and time again. So we can’t be afraid of a loss right now. There’s a lot of parity in this sport, there are ranked teams that already have losses, and we’ve got to make sure we use this to make ourselves better.”
Critics might argue that the programs should have braced for such a scenario when James Madison announced Nov. 26 that it was departing the CAA for the Sun Belt Conference and Stony Brook announced Jan. 25 that it was leaving the America East for the CAA.
American, East Carolina and Richmond were not allowed to compete for championships after they announced their decisions to leave the CAA in 2001. The same thing happened to George Mason and Old Dominion in 2013 and the Penn State men’s lacrosse program in 2014. A similar fate fell on Boston University after it announced a plan to move from the America East to the Patriot League in 2012.
But in every instance, it was the student-athletes who bore the brunt of the consequences, taking part in seasons with no conference rewards at the end.
“I definitely think none of us like that rule,” Sabella said. “We think that’s something we as student-athletes are getting punished for. One, it wasn’t our decision, and two, it’s something that we work so hard for our whole lives, especially to compete collegiately, and then to get that taken away from us, that’s not fair.”
Seawolves men’s lacrosse coach Anthony Gilardi said the ban is especially deflating for players who overcame a canceled 2020 season exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and elected to delay pursuing academic or work plans for another chance to capture a conference title.
“We have some fifth-year seniors and a sixth-year senior who came back and some grad transfers,” said Gilardi, who was the offensive coordinator at Towson for eight years before getting hired in 2019. “So I think there was an initial disappointment and trying to figure out why a decision like that was in the rules and was upheld with all these kids have been through. So we’ve talked through that as a program understanding that in life, things are out of your control. You’ve got to control what you can control, and for us, it’s continuing to focus on being the best team we can be and enjoying every second together.”
The absence of league tournaments enhances the significance of the teams’ nonconference schedules. The Stony Brook men, who have not reached the NCAA tournament since 2012, will meet No. 6 Rutgers and No. 9 Syracuse.
The Stony Brook women will face No. 3 Syracuse, No. 5 Northwestern, No. 7 Florida and No. 16 Princeton, while James Madison will tangle with No. 8 Maryland, No. 10 Virginia, No. 17 Rutgers and No. 19 Drexel.
Martinez Connor said the women’s programs are more than capable of winning those high-profile games to burnish their at-large resumes.
“They just need to do the work on the field,” she said. “With other teams now winning the AE and CAA conferences since JMU and Stony Brook are out of the picture, it just means fewer at-large spots will be available.”
Some hope appeared to flicker Tuesday when the Horizon League reversed its decision to bar University of Illinois at Chicago from the conference tournament after that school announced Jan. 25 that it was moving to Missouri Valley Conference. But spokespeople for both the CAA and America East said Thursday that the leagues’ stances have not budged.
Players on all three teams are justifiably angered and frustrated. But Klaes said they have to redirect them into being more productive.
“It’s motivation and focus, but in the end, there’s nothing we can do about it,” she said. “So I think the emotion of anger and frustration, they don’t tend to serve athletes well. So how can we use that motivate us but channel that energy in the right direction so that we can still play free and play loose?”
Gilardi said he talked to Penn State coach Jeff Tambroni about his Nittany Lions being prohibited from competing for the 2014 CAA tournament championship.
“One of the things he told me was, you can’t let the hate and the frustration build up and fuel you because if you lose a close game or something happens, now you’ve kind of lost your team,” Gilardi said. “You’ve got to stay true to who you are, your core values, your culture and your mission as much as possible. So we’ve kind of used that advice, and that has helped us. We’re focused on us.”
The same goes for Sabella and her teammates on the Seawolves women’s team. Sabella said making a deep run in the NCAA tournament without the America East’s support would be a worthy response to the league’s decision.
“I would say that’s the very definition of going out with a bang,” she said with a laugh. “I definitely think we would let them know that despite their rule, we’re still going far, and we’re still thriving.”
