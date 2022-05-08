No. 3 Maryland women beat No. 13 Rutgers, 18-8, behind dominant second half to win Big Ten title | College lacrosse roundup

Here’s a roundup of college lacrosse action from around the state on Sunday, May 8:

Division I women

No. 3 Maryland 18, No. 13 Rutgers 8: The top-seeded Terps outscored the host Scarlet Knights 11-1 in the second half to secure their fourth Big Ten Tournament championship.

The Terps (17-1) head into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 ranked team in the nation. The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday night at 9 p.m. on ESPNU. The first round of the tournament begins May 13.

Maryland’s win is also the 300th for coach Cathy Reese. The Maryland alumna has a 300-33 career record in her 16 years leading the program.

Aurora Cordingley totaled nine points Sunday, scoring four goals and adding five assists. Libby May netted five goals and also collected an assist, while Eloise Clevenger had a pair of goals and four assists.

Abby Bosco won nine draws, Shaylan Ahearn won seven and Shannon Smith controlled four. Emily Sterling made four saves.

Taralyn Naslonski led Rutgers (15-4) with three goals.

