UMBC men fall to Vermont, 13-11, in America East championship game | College lacrosse roundup

Here’s a roundup of college lacrosse action from around state on Saturday, May 7:

Division I men

Vermont 13, UMBC 11: Thomas McConvey scored five goals to lift the host and top-seeded Catamounts to victory in the America East Tournament championship game.

Advertisement

Brian Tregoning scored three goals for the No. 3 seed Retrievers (6-7), who led 7-6 at halftime. Kevin Doughty scored with 9:53 remaining in the fourth quarter to pull UMBC within one, 11-10, but Vermont (11-6) responded with back-to-back goals to seal the victory.

Doughty finished with two goals and Josh Tang added two for the Retrievers, who were playing in their eighth America East title game.

Advertisement

By receiving the conference’s automatic bid, Vermont will make a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Catamounts lost to Maryland, 17-11, in the program’s first NCAA Tournament game last season.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.