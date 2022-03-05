No. 1 Maryland men pull away from No. 7 Notre Dame, 11-9 | College lacrosse roundup

Maryland (5-0) trailed 2-1 in the first quarter before outscoring the Fighting Irish (1-2) 8-5 over the following two quarters. Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) and Kyle Long each had two goals and two assists and Eric Malever and Jack Brennan each had two goals for the Terps. Luke Wierman lost four faceoffs in the first quarter before winning 18 of the next 20.