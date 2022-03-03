Towson men take down Loyola Maryland; Loyola, Johns Hopkins women win | College lacrosse roundup

Towson men’s lacrosse broke open the game with a 4-0 run that spanned both halves to secure an 11-8 victory over Loyola Maryland on Wednesday.
Kyle Berkeley (three goals) started the run with 1:37 left in the first half to tie the score at 6. Maryland transfer Nick DeMaio scored the go-ahead goal with 10:12 left in the third quarter and the Tigers (2-3) never trailed again.
Luke Shilling (Boys’ Latin) had a hat trick for Towson and Adam Poitras led the Greyhounds (0-4) with two goals. Loyola’s Kevin Lindley scored the 165th goal of his career in the second quarter, breaking the Patriot League’s all-time record.
Towson hosts UMBC on Saturday at noon, while Loyola travels to Lafayette.
Women
No. 9 Loyola Maryland 12, No. 24 Penn 10: Sydni Black scored four goals and Livy Rosenzweig had three goals and two assists to lead the visiting Greyhounds (3-0) over the Quakers (1-2). Loyola broke a 4-4 tie with a 5-2 run in the third quarter and held off a late surge by Penn. Loyola hosts Penn State on Saturday at noon.
No. 20 Johns Hopkins 16, Georgetown 10: Claire Mills and Madison McPherson each scored four goals to lead the host Blue Jays (3-1) over the Hoyas (1-2). Hopkins opened with a 7-2 run in the first quarter and held off Georgetown. Hopkins hosts No. 15 Drexel on Sunday at 1 p.m.