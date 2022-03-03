Towson men take down Loyola Maryland; Loyola, Johns Hopkins women win | College lacrosse roundup

No. 9 Loyola Maryland 12, No. 24 Penn 10: Sydni Black scored four goals and Livy Rosenzweig had three goals and two assists to lead the visiting Greyhounds (3-0) over the Quakers (1-2). Loyola broke a 4-4 tie with a 5-2 run in the third quarter and held off a late surge by Penn. Loyola hosts Penn State on Saturday at noon.