No. 1 Maryland men topple No. 20 Princeton; No. 5 Terps women take down No. 7 Florida | College lacrosse roundup

Top-ranked Maryland men’s lacrosse stayed perfect behind a four-goal effort by Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) and Jonathan Donville, as the host Terps (4-0) beat No. 20 Princeton, 15-10, on Saturday.
Wisnauskas had two assists and moved into second place on Maryland’s all-time list with 262 career points. He passed Matt Rambo (257) and trails Jared Bernhardt (290).
Maryland took a 5-3 lead in the first quarter and never trailed. Sam English had four goals for the Tigers (2-1).
The Terps travel to No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday at 2 p.m.
High Point 14, Navy 13: Michael Ippolito (Gerstell) scored his fourth goal with 4:17 left to lift the Panthers (2-2) over the host Mids (3-2). Dane Swanson (McDonogh) tied the score at 13 for Navy with 6:27 left to play. Henry Tolker (Loyola Blakefield) and Max Hewitt each had a hat trick and Swanson finished with two goals. The loss ended a three-game winning streak.
Richmond 16, Towson 15, 3OT: Ryan Dunn (Loyola Blakefield) scored the game-winner with 16 seconds left in the third overtime to lift the visiting Spiders (2-1) over the Tigers (1-3). Towson’s Nick DeMaio (Maryland) scored the tying goal with one second left in regulation to force overtime. DeMaio and Richmond’s Lance Madonna each finished with a game-high six goals.
Salisbury 11, Gettysburg 6: The host Sea Gulls (2-0) opened with an 8-0 run and beat the Bullets (2-1) in a Division III game. Jarrett Bromwell and Isaac Thrasher each had a hat trick for Salisbury, which hosts Stevens on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Hood 16, Washington & Jefferson 3: Colby Gallagher scored five goals to lead the host Blazers (2-1) over the Presidents (0-3) in a Division III game. Hood’s defense limited Washington & Jefferson to one goal in the first half. The Blazers travel to Juniata on Saturday at 4 p.m.
St. Mary’s 16, McDaniel 4: Jude Brown (John Carroll) had three goals and an assist and Abe Hubbard had two goals and two assists to lead the host Seahawks (3-0) past the Green Terror (1-1) in a Division III game. St. Mary’s built a 10-2 lead in the first half. Nick DeLoriers (John Carroll) had two goals for McDaniel.
Lake Erie 14, Frostburg State 11: The visiting Storm (1-2) took a 5-1 lead and never trailed in a Division II game. Joey Boros and Matthew Ward each had a hat trick for the Bobcats (0-1). Frostburg State faces Tampa on Saturday at noon in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Washington & Lee 17, Washington College 7: The host Generals (1-2) took a 4-1 lead in the first quarter and never trailed in a Division III game. Cory Morgan and Trevor Ivatts each scored twice for the Shoremen (0-1). Washington College will host Stockton on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Randolph-Macon 20, Goucher 2: The host Yellow Jackets (2-1) opened with a 17-0 run and were never threatened in a Division III game. Jared Halverson scored both goals for the Gophers (0-3). Goucher hosts McDaniel at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
State women
No. 5 Maryland 18, No. 7 Florida 8: Aurora Cordingley (Johns Hopkins) had a career-best 10 points on four goals and six assists to lead the host Terps (3-0) over the Gators (1-2). Hannah Leubecker scored four goals and Shannon Smith (Roland Park) added three for Maryland.
The Terps started with a 7-1 run and never trailed. Maryland will host Delaware on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
No. 24 Johns Hopkins 10, No. 19 Penn 8: Georgia Esmond (Glenelg) scored twice to spark a 3-0 run late in the fourth quarter in a come-from-behind victory for the visiting Blue Jays (2-1). The Quakers (1-1) opened with a 3-0 lead before the game was tied four times. Hopkins broke the final tie at 7 with a 3-0 run and hung on. Shelby Harrison (St. Mary’s) had three goals for the Blue Jays.
UMBC 16, George Washington 5: Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) had five goals and three assists and Kolby Weedon (Catonsville) had four goals and an assist to lead the host Retrievers (3-1) past the Colonials (0-3). Lexi Roberts (Fallston) made 12 saves for UMBC, The Retrievers host No. 20 Temple on Friday at 4 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s 13, Binghamton 7: The host Mount (3-2) used a 5-1 run in the first quarter to key the win over the Bearcats (1-3). Beanie Colson (Manchester Valley) and Zoe Hurlburt (Fallston) each scored three goals for Mount St. Mary’s. The Mount hosts High Point on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Washington College 16, Stevenson 8: Colleen Keefe (Notre Dame Prep) scored a game-high six goals and Ellie Morrall and Sydney Allender (Mount de Sales) each had three goals to lead the visiting Shorewomen (1-0) over the Mustangs (0-3) in a Division III game. Washington College used a 5-2 run in the second quarter to pull away. McKenna Blick had a hat trick for Stevenson.
Salisbury 7, Washington & Lee 6: Lily Cavallaro (Hereford) scored the game winner with nine minutes left to play for the host Sea Gulls (3-0) in a Division III game. The game featured four ties and the Generals fell to 2-1. Erin Scannell (John Carroll) had three goals for Salisbury.
Latest College Lacrosse
Wilmington 18, Frostburg State 15: The visiting Bobcats (0-3) took a 14-12 lead with 7:56 left to play before the Wildcats (1-0) closed out the Division II game on a 6-1 run. Frostburg State’s Anna Kearney (Catonsville) and Wilmington’s Campbell Heller each scored five goals.