No. 1 Maryland men topple No. 20 Princeton; No. 5 Terps women take down No. 7 Florida | College lacrosse roundup

No. 24 Johns Hopkins 10, No. 19 Penn 8: Georgia Esmond (Glenelg) scored twice to spark a 3-0 run late in the fourth quarter in a come-from-behind victory for the visiting Blue Jays (2-1). The Quakers (1-1) opened with a 3-0 lead before the game was tied four times. Hopkins broke the final tie at 7 with a 3-0 run and hung on. Shelby Harrison (St. Mary’s) had three goals for the Blue Jays.