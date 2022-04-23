Emily Sterling, Libby May lead No. 8 Maryland women to 15-9 upset of No. 2 Northwestern | College lacrosse roundup

Here’s a roundup of college lacrosse action from around the state on Saturday, April 23.

Division I women

No. 8 Maryland 15, No. 2 Northwestern 9: Standouts Emily Sterling (John Carroll) made a career-high 16 saves and Libby May (Hereford) had a career-high seven goals to lead No. 8 Maryland to a 15-9 upset over No. 2 Northwestern on Saturday in College Park.

The victory secured a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, but a win at No. 20 Michigan Saturday would give them sole ownership. The Terps (14-1, 5-0) have won the title six times, including from 2015 to 2019.

Other leading scorers for Maryland included Grace Griffin (Liberty) with two goals and two assists and Hannah Leubecker with two goals and an assist. The Wildcats fell to 13-3, 5-1.

Hereford graduate Libby May, pictured shooting against Johns Hopkins on April 2, had a career-high seven goals to lead No. 8 Maryland to a 15-9 upset over No. 2 Northwestern on Saturday. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Army 14, No. 24 Navy 9: Army was eight years behind Navy in elevating women’s lacrosse to varsity status. It took less time than that for the Black Knights to catch up to the Midshipmen.

Sophomore attacker Julia Gorajek scored four goals and Army dominated possession throughout in upsetting No. 24 Navy, 14-9, Saturday in Annapolis. Junior midfielder Jolie Riedell scored three goals for the Black Knights, who beat the Midshipmen for the first time in seven meetings.

— Bill Wagner, Baltimore Sun Media

No. 7 Loyola Maryland 20, Lafayette 2: The visiting Greyhounds (15-1, 8-0 Patriot League) scored 19 straight goals and routed the Leopards (2-12, 1-7). Livy Rosenzweig had two goals and four assists and Chase Boyle had four goals to lead Loyola, which has won six straight. The Greyhounds host No. 24 Navy Thursday at 7 p.m.

Johns Hopkins 17, Ohio State 14: The host Blue Jays (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) went on a 6-1 run that spanned both halves to pull away from the Buckeyes (9-6, 2-3) in coach Janine Tucker’s final regular-season home game. Georgie Gorelick scored a game-high five goals and Shelby Harrison (St. Mary’s) and Jordan Carr each had a hat trick for Hopkins. The Blue Jays travel to Penn State Thursday at 6 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s 13, Sacred Heart 9: Beanie Colson (Manchester Valley) and Dani Donoghue each had a hat trick to lead the Mount (11-4, 5-1 Northeast Conference) past the visiting Pioneers (4-10, 2-4) for its fifth straight win. Mount St. Mary’s travels to Howard Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Division III women

Stevenson 17, Albright 7: McKenna Blick had five goals and an assist, Caroline Murphy (three goals, two assists) scored her 150th career goal and Sophie Shucosky (Maryvale) made 14 saves to lead the host Mustangs (10-5, 5-1 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) over the Lions (3-12, 1-5). The win clinched a postseason berth for Stevenson. Murphy became the fourth player in school history with 150 career goals.

Salisbury 15, The College of New Jersey 12: The visiting Sea Gulls (12-2) held off a late surge by the Lions (11-2) to win their third straight game. Lydia McNulty (Broadneck) had a game-high six goals and Camryn Pepper had four goals for Salisbury.

Hood 19, Eastern 11: Mackenzie Demaio, Laura Skorobatsch (Northeast), Abby Burnette and Liz Connelly each scored three goals to lead the visiting Blazers (5-9, 1-5 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) past the Eagles (1-13, 0-7) and end a six-game losing streak. Hood went on an 8-2 run in the second quarter.

St. Mary’s 24, La Roche 2: The visiting Seahawks (10-4, 6-0 United East) opened with a 19-0 run and routed the Redhawks (1-12, 0-5). Lucy Gussio (Notre Dame Prep) and Hailey Betch (Severna Park) each scored four goals. St. Mary’s defense held La Roche scoreless in three quarters.

McDaniel 20, Ursinus 17: The host Green Terror (9-4, 4-2 Centennial Conference) closed out the game on a 7-3 run to beat the Bears (7-8, 2-5), ending a two-game losing streak. Kealey Allison had a game-high six goals and Emily Sheppard and Natalie Hoff (South Carroll) each scored four goals.

Notre Dame Maryland 18, Sweet Briar 5: The visiting Gators (6-5, 4-1 Colonial States Athletic Conference) opened with a 6-0 run and beat the Vixens (5-6, 2-3). Jade Stewart and Sara Morales (Catholic) each scored six goals and Sarah Generoso (Catholic) and Brooke Siebert each had a hat trick. Notre Dame led 8-2 in the first half.

Drew 20, Goucher 4: The visiting Rangers (10-5, 3-3 Landmark Conference) had 10 players score to lead them past the Gophers (2-13, 0-5). Goal-scorers for Goucher were Julia Gazzola, Emily Flinn, Lia Oren and Elizabeth Green. The Gophers will host Elizabethtown Saturday at 1 p.m.

Division I men

Loyola Maryland 11, Colgate 10, OT: Evan James got a natural hat trick, scoring the last three goals of the game to lift the visiting Greyhounds (6-7, 5-2 Patriot League) over the Raiders (3-9, 2-5).

The game featured five ties and neither team led by more than two goals. Colgate scored back-to-back goals in the fourth quarter to take a 10-8 lead with 7:33 left in the game.

James, who finished with four goals, scored his second goal with 3:05 left, the tying goal with 39 seconds left in regulation and the game-winner with 1:55 left in overtime. Loyola will host Lehigh Friday at 6 p.m.

Towson 12, Fairfield 8: The visiting Tigers (6-7, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) took a 7-4 advantage in the first quarter and held off the Stags (7-6, 2-2). Austin Stewart, Luke Shilling (Boys’ Latin) and Maryland-transfer James Avanzato each scored two goals. Stewart and Shilling scored all their goals in the first quarter.

Bryant 14, Mount St. Mary’s 7: The visiting Bulldogs (7-5, 5-1 Northeast Conference) broke a 6-6 tie with an 8-1 run in the second half. The Mount fell to 5-9, 3-2. Marc O’Rourke scored four goals for Bryant. Brothers Connor and Jared McMahon each scored twice for Mount St. Mary’s, which travels to Hobart Saturday at 2 p.m.

Stony Brook 13, UMBC 11: The host Retrievers (4-6, 2-3 America East) jumped out to a 6-1 lead but faded. The Seawolves (9-4, 4-1) won 20 of 28 faceoffs and used a 7-0 run that spanned both halves to take control. Jordan Galloway and Michael Doughty (Glenelg) each finished with three goals and two assists.

Division II men

Frostburg State 19, St. Thomas Aquinas 4: Kevin Reuther made six saves and the host Bobcats (8-6) held the Spartans (2-11) to one goal per quarter to earn their fourth straight win. Matthew Ward had four goals and Gavin Schattall (Hereford), Jake Bowman and Bubba Love (Westminster) each scored twice for Frostburg State.

Division III men

Stevenson 29, Albright 7: The visiting Mustangs (11-4, 6-0 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) opened with an 11-0 run and cruised past the Lions (4-10, 0-6). Stevenson hasn’t lost a game in April this season, improving its winning streak to seven games. Josh Brannan had 10 goals on 18 shots with three assists for the Mustangs.

Drew 12, Goucher 11, OT: Jared Heath gave the visiting Gophers (2-13, 1-5 Landmark Conference) a one-goal lead with four minutes left in regulation before the Rangers (9-6, 3-3) scored the next two to win. Craig Wilkie scored the tying goal with 2:04 left in regulation and Brian Windisch had the game-winner with 1:51 left in overtime. Ben Smith (Archbishop Curley) had four goals and Heath had three goals for Goucher. Justin Lugo made 17 saves for the Gophers.

Franklin & Marshall 16, Washington College 8: The host Diplomats (11-4, 4-3 Centennial Conference) opened with a 3-0 run and beat the Shoremen (4-9, 3-4), ending Washington College’s three-game winning streak. Ewan Temple and Gabe Velasquez each scored twice for the Shoremen.

Ursinus 16, McDaniel 10: Dom Calderoni gave the host Green Terror (4-12, 0-7 Centennial Conference) a 2-0 lead, but the Bears (8-6, 5-2) used a 4-0 run to pull ahead. Calderoni finished with a hat trick for McDaniel, which lost its eighth straight game and travels to Muhlenberg Saturday at 3 p.m.

Eastern 24, Hood 5: The host Blazers (6-9, 1-5 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth lost their third straight, the fourth time where they allowed 21 or more goals and lost by the largest margin this season. The Eagles improved to 7-8, 5-2. Kyle Scott and Colby Gallagher each scored twice for Hood.

La Roche at St. Mary’s, ppd.: The game between the Redhawks (0-10, 0-4 United East) and Seahawks (11-3, 3-1 has been moved to Thursday.