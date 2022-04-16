Gabby Garrett’s OT goal lifts Towson women over Hofstra; No. 6 Loyola Maryland women top Army | College lacrosse roundup

Here’s a roundup of college lacrosse action from around the state on Saturday, April 17.

Division I women

Towson 11, Hofstra 10, OT: Gabby Garrett gave the visiting Tigers a one-goal lead in the fourth quarter. When the Pride tied the game for the eighth time and forced overtime, Garrett answered with the game-winning goal to lift Towson (6-7, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) to victory.

Garrett gave Towson a 10-9 lead with 10:40 left to play and scored the deciding goal with 1:54 left in overtime. The victory marked the third straight in overtime for the Tigers, who beat then-No. 22 Johns Hopkins, 11-10, on April 6 and Drexel, 16-15, on April 9.

Garrett and Blair Pearre (McDonogh) both finished with two goals and Milana Zizakovic and Kerri Liucci each had a hat trick for Towson. Katie Whelan scored a game-high four goals for Hofstra (7-7, 1-3).

No. 3 Northwestern 19, No. 25 Johns Hopkins 12: Lauren Gilbert scored a game-high six goals and the host Wildcats (13-2, 5-0 Big Ten) went on an 8-2 run in the third quarter to break away from the Blue Jays (8-7, 0-4). In the closing minutes of the first half and the beginning of the second half, Hopkins tied the game three times on goals by Claire Mills (6-6 with 2:01 left in the first half), Shelby Harrison of St. Mary’s (7-7 with 12:58 left in the third quarter) and Georgie Gorelick (8-8 with 10:33 left in the third quarter) before a 6-0 run by the Wildcats.

No. 6 Loyola Maryland 16, Army West Point 7: Livy Rosenzweig had five goals and an assist to lead the visiting Greyhounds (13-1, 6-0 Patriot League) over the Black Knights (10-5, 5-2). Rosenzweig has registered a point in 68 straight games and completed her ninth hat trick of the season. Loyola scored five goals in the first and third quarters. Elli Kluegel had three goals for the Greyhounds.

No. 24 Navy 13, Holy Cross 9: The visiting Mids (12-2, 6-0 Patriot) broke a 6-6 tie with a 6-1 run in the third quarter. The Crusaders fell to 5-8, 2-4. The victory marked the fifth straight for Navy, which got a hat trick from Reagan Roelofs.

Albany 13, UMBC 9: Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) scored five goals, but the host Retrievers (7-7, 1-3 America East) fell to the Great Danes (6-6, 4-0) for their third straight loss. Albany scored six of the last eight goals.

Division II women

Frostburg State 13, Notre Dame (Ohio) 12: Kerri Hayes gave the host Bobcats (5-6) a 13-11 lead with 7:58 left and Frostburg State held on to win. Lilly Stephens had five goals for the Bobcats and Ebony Riddick had a game-high six goals for the Falcons (5-6). Frostburg State used a 5-2 run in the third quarter to pull ahead.

Division III women

Salisbury 15, York (Pa.) 14: The host Sea Gulls (11-2) used a second-half surge to get past the Spartans (9-5). Lily Cavallaro (Hereford) scored four goals to lead Salisbury. Delaney Hill (Mount de Sales) gave the Sea Gulls a 15-12 lead with 3:14 left.

St. Mary’s 20, Randolph-Macon 15: The visiting Seahawks (8-4) went on a 6-2 run in the first quarter to take control and beat the Yellow Jackets (5-8). Lucy Gussio (Notre Dame Prep) scored six goals and Colin Horton and Lily Davison (Dulaney) each scored four goals to lead St. Mary’s. The Seahawks travel to Mount Aloysius on Friday at 6 p.m.

Swarthmore 11, McDaniel 10: The host Green Terror (7-5, 2-3 Centennial Conference) went on a 5-2 run in the fourth quarter, but the rally came up short. The Garnet improved to 7-4, 2-3. Emma Miller (Marriotts Ridge) had four goals for McDaniel. Kealey Allison scored on a free-position shot with seven seconds left to bring the Green Terror within one goal.

Division I men

Mount St. Mary’s 9, Wagner 5: Brendan Lantieri had four goals and two assists and Jared McMahon had three goals and two assists to lead the visiting Mountaineers (5-8, 2-3 Northeast Conference) over the Seahawks (3-7, 1-4). Mount St. Mary’s defense limited Wagner to one goal in the first, second and fourth quarters. Gunnar Luckoski made 11 saves in his first start for the Mount.

Navy 9, Lafayette 5: Nick Cole and Dane Swanson (McDonogh) each scored three goals to lead the visiting Mids (7-5, 3-3 Patriot) over the Leopards (4-9, 1-6). After a slow start with no scoring in the first quarter, Navy took a 4-2 lead at the half. The win ended a two-game slide.

UMBC 11, UMass-Lowell 7: Brian Tregoning scored four goals to lead the visiting Retrievers (4-5, 2-2 America East) over the River Hawks (1-10, 1-4). UMBC scored three goals in each of the first three quarters. The Retrievers will host Stony Brook on Saturday at noon.

Delaware 11, Towson 10: Kyle Berkeley scored twice and had an assist during a 3-0 run over the final 2:19, but the rally came up short and the visiting Tigers (5-7, 2-1 CAA) fell to the Blue Hens (7-5, 1-2). Berkeley finished with a hat trick for Towson. The Tigers travel to Fairfield on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Division II men

Frostburg State 14, Molloy 6: Gavin Schattall (Hereford) scored a game-high four goals to lead the visiting Bobcats (5-6, 1-1 East Coast Conference) over the Lions (5-9, 2-2). Frostburg State broke a 3-3 tie with a 10-2 run that spanned both halves. The Bobcats travel to Davis & Elkins on Tuesday for the ECC GMAC Challenge Cup at 6 p.m.

Division III men

St. Mary’s 14, Mary Washington 10: Abe Hubbard and Aiden Doyle (Broadneck) each scored three goals to lead the visiting Seahawks (10-3) over the Eagles (8-7). St. Mary’s used a 4-1 run in the fourth quarter to pull away. The Seahawks travel to Penn College on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Washington College 15, Haverford 12: The visiting Shoremen (3-8, 2-3 Centennial Conference) broke a 6-6 tie with a 9-6 run in the second half. The Fords fell to 5-7, 1-4. Ewan Temple had four goals and two assists and Trevor Ivatts had four goals and an assist to lead Washington College.

Christopher Newport 17, Salisbury 7: The host Captains (14-0) used a 4-0 run to break a 2-2 tie in the first quarter and handed the Sea Gulls (13-1) their first loss of the season. Andrew Cook had four goals and Dylan Rice and Alex Brendes each had a hat trick for Christopher Newport. Salisbury got single goals from seven players: Jack Dowd, Brice Bromwell, Charlie White, Isaac Thrasher, Jarrett Bromwell, Cross Ferrara and Logan Posner (St. Paul’s).

Delaware Valley 11 Hood 10: Ben Napieralski scored the go-ahead goal with two minutes left and the host Aggies (4-9) held on to win. Colby Gallagher tied the game at 10 with 7:13 left for the Blazers (6-8). Delaware Valley led 5-2 before Hood knotted the score at 6 at the half.

Swarthmore 18, McDaniel 8: The host Garnet (8-6, 2-4 Centennial) opened with a 5-0 run and cruised past the Green Terror (4-10, 0-5). The loss was the sixth straight for McDaniel, which got two goals each from Dom Calderoni, Zach Micklos and Nick DeLoriers (John Carroll).

Scranton 28, Goucher 3: The visiting Royals (8-5, 2-2 Landmark Conference) opened with a 12-0 run and were never threatened by the Gophers (2-11, 1-3). Jack McDermott, Ben Smith (Archbishop Curley) and Jared Halverson each scored for Goucher, which suffered its third straight loss.