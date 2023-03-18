College lacrosse roundup: No. 11 Loyola Maryland men edge Bucknell, 14-13; No. 11 Maryland women beat No. 22 Rutgers

Here’s a roundup of this week’s local college lacrosse games.

Division I men

No. 11 Loyola Maryland 14, Bucknell 13: Matthew Minicus scored a game-high seven goals, including a natural hat trick in the second half, to lead the visiting Greyhounds (5-2, 2-0 Patriot League) over the Bison (1-6, 0-2) on Saturday. The game featured five ties. Seth Higgins (St. Paul’s) gave Loyola a 14-12 lead with 9:14 left to play.

Mount St. Mary’s 16, Long Island University 13: The host Mountaineers (2-6, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) finished strong on a 5-1 run and beat the Sharks (2-5, 1-1) on Saturday. Kelly Gouin scored a game-high six goals for Mount St. Mary’s.

Bryant 17, UMBC 13: Mateo Brown (Mt. Hebron) scored five goals, but the visiting Retrievers (5-2, 0-1 America East) fell to the Bulldogs (5-2, 1-0) on Saturday. Bryant used a 6-2 run in the second quarter to stretch its lead.

Drexel 12, Towson 11, OT: Jack Mulcahy scored the game-winner with 3:14 left in overtime to lift the visiting Dragons (4-3, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) over the Tigers (1-6, 0-1) on Saturday. Towson’s Sam Morin completed his hat trick with 23 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

No. 10 Johns Hopkins 12, Navy 9: The visiting Blue Jays (6-3) outscored the Midshipmen (3-5) in the second half, 8-5, to win on Friday. Both goalies made 13 saves: Tim Marcille for Hopkins and Pat Ryan for Navy.

Division II men

Frostburg State 20, Saint Thomas Aquinas 4: The visiting Bobcats (6-0, 1-0 East Coast Conference) held the Spartans (3-3, 0-1) scoreless in the first and third quarters on Saturday. Jake Bowman and Tanner Donaldson each scored four goals.

Division III men

Salisbury 20, SUNY Cortland 12: Brice Bromwell scored six goals and Jack Dowd had four to lead the host Sea Gulls (7-1) over the Red Dragons (4-1) on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Washington College 14, Mary Washington 6: Luke Brennan had a hat trick to lead the host Shoremen (5-2) over the Eagles (4-5) on Saturday. Washington College opened with a 3-0 run and never trailed.

St. Mary’s 12, SUNY Brockport 6: Ben Robertson (South River) made 10 saves and the host Seahawks (6-4) beat the Golden Eagles (2-4) on Saturday to halt a two-game slide.

McDaniel 9, St. Vincent 6: The host Green Terror (6-2) went into the fourth quarter with a three-goal lead over the Bearcats (7-1) on Saturday and held on to win. Jason Fritz scored twice for McDaniel.

Nichols 15, Goucher 12: The host Gophers (2-6) scored 10 goals in the second quarter, but the Bison (6-2) rallied in the second half to win on Saturday. Ben Smith (Archbishop Curley) and Jacob Morgan each scored four goals and Justin Lugo made 18 saves for Goucher.

Susquehanna 16, Hood 3: The host River Hawks (5-4) went on a 10-0 run in the middle of the game and beat the Blazers (5-2) on Saturday. Hood got goals from Robbie Wiley, Aden Sievert and Aidan Gilsdorf.

Stevenson 15, Dickinson 14, OT: Cam Leydig scored the game-winner with 1:52 left in overtime to lift the host Mustangs (2-4) over the Red Devils (5-1) on Friday. Jack Scaliti had the tying goal for Stevenson with 22 seconds left in regulation.

Goucher 9, Delaware Valley 8: Ben Smith (Archbishop Curley) scored the game-winner on a man-advantage with 40 seconds left to play to lift the visiting Gophers over the Rams (2-3) on Wednesday. Milan Temple (Concordia Prep) had three goals for Goucher.

Chatham 8, Hood 4: The visiting Cougars (3-4) went on a 3-0 run in the second half to beat the Blazers on Wednesday. Rio Muldoon scored twice for Hood.

Randolph-Macon 10, McDaniel 9: Nick DeLoriers (John Carroll) had a game-high four goals, but the visiting Green Terror fell to the Yellow Jackets (4-3) on Wednesday. Randolph-Macon used a 3-0 run in the second half to pull ahead for good.

Salisbury 13, Merchant Marine 1: Winning goalie Nicholas Ransom and Z.J. Shahin each made six saves and the host Sea Gulls beat the Mariners (1-3) on Tuesday. Cross Ferrara had four goals for Salisbury.

Denison 14, St. Mary’s 10: The Big Red (3-1) used a 10-4 run in the second half to beat the Seahawks at Georgetown Prep on Tuesday. Keegan Preis (Loyola Blakefield), PJ Fenchak (Towson) and Johnny McGrain (Dulaney) all scored twice for St. Mary’s.

Cortland 21, Washington College 4: The visiting Red Dragons (4-0) scored five or more goals in each quarter and beat the Shoremen on Sunday. Ewan Temple scored twice for Washington College.

Division I women

No. 9 Loyola Maryland 16, Lehigh 6: Jillian Wilson (Gerstell) scored four goals and Sydni Black had three to lead the host Greyhounds (6-2, 1-0 Patriot League) over the Mountain Hawks (6-2, 1-1) on Saturday. The win averted a third straight loss.

No. 11 Maryland 16, No. 22 Rutgers 8: Hannah Leubecker scored five goals and Libby May (Hereford) had four to lead the visiting Terps (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) over the Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-2) for their fourth straight win.

Navy 21, Bucknell 13: Emily Messinese (Gerstell) and Leelee Denton and each scored five goals to lead the visiting Mids (7-2, 1-0 Patriot League) over the Bison (4-1, 0-1) on Saturday. Navy has won five in a row.

Johns Hopkins 11, Ohio State 8: Maeve Barker had three goals to lead the visiting Blue Jays (4-4, 1-0 Big Ten) over the Buckeyes (4-6, 0-2) on Saturday. Hopkins used a 5-0 run in the first half to take control.

Towson 11, Drexel 7: Lindsey Marshall (Catonsville) scored a game-high four goals to lead the host Tigers (5-2, 1-0 CAA) over the Dragons (5-3, 0-1) on Saturday. Towson went on an 8-2 run that spanned both halves to pull ahead.

Binghamton 18, UMBC 13: Kolby Weedon (Catonsville) scored five goals, but the visiting Retrievers (6-3) fell to the Bearcats (6-4) on Saturday. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak.

Navy 13, No. 19 Jacksonville 12: The host Mids went on a 3-0 run in the second half to pull ahead of the Dolphins (4-4) on Thursday. Leelee Denton scored two of her game-high six goals during the run.

No. 2 Syracuse 9, No. 9 Loyola Maryland 7: Anna Ruby (Westminster) scored a career-high four goals, but the host Greyhounds fell to the Orange (8-0) on Wednesday. Loyola went on a 4-0 run in the third quarter to take a 7-6 lead before Syracuse answered with a 3-0 run in the fourth quarter.

No. 11 Maryland 13, Georgetown 4: Emily Sterling (John Carroll) made 15 saves to anchor the defense and the host Terps beat the Hoyas (4-5) on Wednesday. Kori Edmondson (McDonogh) and Jordyn Lipkin each had a hat trick for Maryland.

Old Dominion 8, Mount St. Mary’s 7: The Monarchs (4-6) opened the second half on a 3-0 run and outlasted the Mountaineers (1-6) on Wednesday. Anna Salerno (Patterson Mill) and Abby Osmeyer (Towson) each had a hat trick for Mount St. Mary’s.

No. 25 Penn State 13, Towson 12, OT: The Nealon twins combined efforts as Kara scored the game-winner on an assist from Regan with 45 seconds left in overtime to lift the host Nittany Lions (6-2) over the Tigers on Tuesday. Brooke Barger (Notre Dame Prep) had the tying goal for Penn State with 4:40 left in regulation to force overtime. Lindsay Clarke (Hereford) and Milana Zizakovic each scored three goals for Towson.

UMBC 18, La Salle 8: Lauren Cremen (Manchester Valley) scored four goals and Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) had three to lead the host Retrievers over the Explorers (0-7) on Tuesday for their third straight win.

Division II women

Shepherd 12, Frostburg State 10: Bobcats’ Emily Lamoreaux (Severna Park) tied the score at 10 with 8:41 left in the game, but the visiting Rams (4-4) scored the final two goals and won on Saturday. Frostburg State fell to 1-4.

Findlay 14, Frostburg State 11: Neila Haney scored a game-high five goals, but the visiting Bobcats fell to the Oilers (1-5) on Sunday.

Divisions III women

William Smith 12, Salisbury 9: The Sea Gulls (5-2) took an early 7-2 lead that withered under a 7-0 run by the Herons (5-0) that spanned both halves on Saturday at Sparks. Salisbury got two goals each from Emma Skoglund, Miranda Mears and Caroline Knight.

Washington & Jefferson 11, Hood 10: Mackenzi Wright (three goals) tied the score at 10 for the host Blazers (2-5) with 4:33 left to play. The Presidents (2-3) answered 28 seconds later when Sarah Labovitz (four goals) scored the go-ahead goal.

Mary Washington 16, Washington College 12: The host Eagles (6-3) went on an 8-1 run in the third quarter to surge ahead of the Shorewomen (4-3) on Saturday. Abby Laubach, Ellie Morrall and Morgan Sutherland (Liberty) each had a hat trick for Washington College.

Neumann 17, Goucher 8: Katherine Luetgens scored four goals and Katie Kebrich (Towson) had three, but the visiting Gophers (2-7) fell to the Knights (5-1) on Saturday.

New England College 19, Notre Dame Maryland 8: The visiting Pilgrims (2-4) opened with a 5-1 run and beat the Gators (0-6) on Friday. Sarah Generoso (Catholic) scored four goals and Emma Alascia (Winters Mill) had three for Notre Dame.

Stevenson 18, Wisconsin-River Falls 7: The host Mustangs (2-5) went on an 11-2 run in the second half and beat the Falcons (1-3) on Thursday. Stevenson was led by Kellyann Coccia (Harford Tech) with six goals, Isabella VanEmburgh with five and Kara Yarusso with four.

Goucher 17, Notre Dame Maryland 5: Katie Kebrich (Towson) scored a game-high six goals to lead the visiting Gophers over the Gators on Wednesday. Alissandra Mason (Edmondson-Westside) made 10 saves for Notre Dame.

St. Mary’s 17, Colorado College 14: The visiting Seahawks (4-4) went on a 4-1 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Tiges (4-3) on Wednesday. Hailey Betch (Severna Park) scored five goals and Bella Dunigan (Catonsville) had four.

Albright 14, McDaniel 12: The visiting Lions (4-2) went on a 5-2 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Green Terror (3-3) on Wednesday. Emma Legacy (St. Mary’s) scored a game-high five goals and Emily Sheppard had four for McDaniel.

Stevenson 13, FDU-Florham 10: Kara Yarusso scored a game-high six goals to lead the Mustangs over the Devils (1-4) in Arizona on Tuesday. Stevenson took a 12-6 lead in the first half.

Denison 16, St. Mary’s 9: Colin Horton scored four goals, but the Seahawks fell to the Big Red (2-4) in Colorado Springs on Monday. The loss was the third straight.