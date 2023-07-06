Towson women’s lacrosse coach Sonia LaMonica leaves to assume similar position at Virginia

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Towson women’s lacrosse coach Sonia LaMonica has stepped down to fill a vacancy for the same role at Virginia, both schools announced Wednesday afternoon.

“It is a bittersweet moment,” LaMonica said in a statement distributed by the Tigers. “It has been an amazing journey. This is a people business and I built so many meaningful relationships over the many years and learned so much. I am so grateful to be able to be part of an amazing athletics department and to be able to work with great student-athletes and amazing families. It has been an absolute privilege.”

Advertisement

LaMonica did not return a request for additional comment.

She had helmed Towson for the past 13 seasons, amassing a 139-91 record that included seven NCAA Tournament berths and four Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championships in nine title games. She was named the CAA’s Coach of the Year five times.

Advertisement

LaMonica, who had served as an assistant coach at Denver in 2006 and with the Tigers in 2007 and 2008, guided Mount St. Mary’s to an 8-9 mark in 2010 before being hired as the 10th head coach in Towson history.

“UVA is getting an excellent coach and person in Sonia LaMonica,” athletic director Steve Eigenbrot said. “Her hard work and reputation have put her in a position for this opportunity and we are extremely grateful for everything she’s done for Towson and our student-athletes.”

Sonia LaMonica helmed Towson for the past 13 seasons, amassing a 139-91 record that included seven NCAA Tournament berths. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun)

As the Cavaliers’ fourth coach, LaMonica succeeds Julie Myers, who resigned June 21 when she was named CEO of the One Love Foundation. That organization honors the memory of late Virginia player Yeardley Love, a former Cockeysville resident who was murdered in 2010 by her boyfriend.

“It is an absolute honor to follow in the footsteps of a legend,” LaMonica said in a release from the Cavaliers. “Julie Myers’ dedication and love for this program has been unwavering and a source of inspiration. Joining the esteemed Virginia athletics family, as well as embracing the vibrant Charlottesville community, represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am eagerly anticipating the chance to work with these extraordinary student-athletes and further cultivate and solidify a winning culture at this wonderful, dynamic university.”

Myers’ shoes will be difficult to fill. She had compiled a 349-181 record in 28 years, ranking fifth in NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse history in wins and 11th across all three NCAA divisions. She also had contributed to the Cavaliers appearing in every NCAA Tournament during her tenure except for 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic canceled spring sports that season — an achievement unmatched by any other Division I coach.

Virginia athletic director Carla Williams, however, expressed her confidence in LaMonica, an Australian native who started three years at Maryland where she totaled 111 goals and 55 assists and was a first-team All-America attacker.

“Coach LaMonica is a fearless competitor who had a dominant career as a player at Maryland and as the head coach at Towson,” Williams said. “She’ll hit the ground running here at UVA. Her teams are tough, skilled and disciplined and Towson has competed with the best in women’s lacrosse throughout her career. She is a wonderful person, coach and role model and she will be an amazing addition to our department and coaching roster. We are excited about the future of UVA Women’s Lacrosse as we welcome Coach LaMonica and her family to Charlottesville.”