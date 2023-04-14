Denver’s Bill Tierney gave Towson’s Shawn Nadelen his first job in college lacrosse. They’ve been close ever since.

In August 2001, Shawn Nadelen had few options after completing his lacrosse career at Johns Hopkins. He considered pursuing a master’s in sports psychology, but hadn’t yet applied and would not be able to enroll until the spring semester.

His other plan was to return to his hometown of Henrietta, New York, find a job in construction, and serve as a volunteer assistant at a local college or high school.

Fate, however, intervened in the form of Bill Tierney, who had just guided Princeton to its sixth NCAA championship in 10 years. After a Major League Lacrosse game between the New Jersey Pride and the Baltimore Bayhawks with players and coaches from both teams enjoying themselves at Mount Washington Tavern in Baltimore, Tierney approached Nadelen and invited him to visit campus to see if he might be interested in becoming his second assistant coach.

“Coach was able to open the door for me and welcome me to the staff at Princeton,” Nadelen recalled. “So being able to go up there and sink my teeth in what it’s like to be a college coach, from my perspective, I owe a tremendous amount to Bill for the opportunities I have right now and for taking a chance on me.”

The feeling was mutual for Tierney — if for a slightly different reason.

“The best part about it was he lasted for three years, and none of our second assistants had ever lasted for more than one year,” he quipped. “So I was happy that we finally found somebody that could stand me for more than one year.”

Shawn Nadelen, left, and Bill Tierney, right, share the sideline during a Princeton men's lacrosse game. Nadelen, now the head coach at Towson, credits Tierney with launching his career. (Princeton Athletics)

Much has changed since then. Nadelen was eventually hired in 2004 by Tony Seaman — whom Tierney calls “my best friend” — to be his defensive coordinator at Towson, and in 2011, Nadelen succeeded Seaman as head coach. Tierney stayed at Princeton until 2009 when he left for Denver and helped that program capture the national title in 2015.

With this season being Tierney’s 42nd and last as he plans to retire after its conclusion, Thursday night’s game between the No. 12 Pioneers and the Tigers loomed large in significance for mentor and protege. Before the game, Tierney and Nadelen hugged, shook hands and talked for almost 10 minutes before they were interrupted by the three-member officiating crew.

Tierney was then honored with a 90-second video on the scoreboard inside Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson during which Nadelen thanked him for his impact on the sport. The pair hugged and shook hands again.

“I want to thank Towson University for that really nice pregame,” Tierney said after the game. “You go through this stuff and being and knowing and loving coaches like Coach Nadelen is really what makes this thing really special. For a long time, coaching against your friends, it’s hard, especially when it comes to special people like Nads.”

Tierney has many friends in the sport, but it would be fair to say that Nadelen is part of the inner circle. Not only did the former hire the latter after graduation, but Tierney had a say in the university hiring an athletic trainer named Mary Ciolek, whom Nadelen married in 2005.

Just as importantly, Nadelen and Tierney have remained close. After meeting in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in 2016, Towson and Denver scheduled regular-season games annually from 2017 to 2019 and then 2022 to 2023.

Nadelen, who continues to call Tierney “Coach” or “Coach T,” said Tierney is always a phone call away.

“He’s always looking out for you and trying to help you get better, and he’s someone who will listen to you and someone you can get good advice from,” Nadelen said. “He’s extremely influential in my development.”

One person who knows both Tierney and Nadelen well is Princeton athletic director John Mack. After graduating from the university in 2000, Mack worked for his alma mater for four years as assistant director of intercollegiate programming, and he was Nadelen’s roommate for all three years.

Mack said Tierney and Nadelen share similar values.

“Knowing the both of them, they are similar enough in personality traits that I know there’s a lot of T in Shawn naturally,” Mack said. “I know that T appreciated Shawn’s approach not just to coaching but his overall view of the sport of lacrosse. They’re both defensive-minded people, very tough, hard-nosed, resilient.”

As much as Nadelen credits Tierney with launching his career in coaching, Tierney said Nadelen was destined for the profession.

“There are guys that can be and will be head coaches and guys who can’t be and won’t be, and he certainly was one that was on that path right from the start,” Tierney said. “He’s a World Team player and such a great coach and has stayed consistently the same in all the years that I’ve known him.”

Ahead of Thursday night’s game, Mack anticipated both men wanted wins.

“Neither of them would have the same respect for the other if they thought the other was going to give an inch,” he said. “I think there’s no better way for either of them to approach the game. I think it’s the best way to show respect for what they have done for the sport.”

Courtesy of six points on five goals and one assist from senior attackman JJ Sillstrop, the Pioneers defeated the Tigers, 12-10, to improve to 6-4 and collect their fifth victory in the last seven games. Towson slipped to 3-8 and has alternated wins and losses in its past four games.

Defeating a friend wasn’t easy for Tierney, who hugged and shook hands with Nadelen after the game.

“It’s always more emotional when you coach against a friend or a colleague, one that you care for as much as I care for Shawn,” he said. “I coached against some of my best friends for years — Dave Cottle, Tony Seaman, Dave Pietramala, David Metzbower, all of these guys. And it’s hard for those two hours.”

The same could be said for Nadelen, who said it will be difficult to envision next spring without Tierney.

“I know this year is as competitive as ever for him, but also probably bittersweet at the same time knowing that it’s his last year on the college sideline,” he said. “So it was great to share that, just share that moment with him, but share a game with him in his final season.”

