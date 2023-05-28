No. 2 Salisbury men’s lacrosse beats No. 1 Tufts, 17-12, in NCAA Division III Tournament final for record-tying 13th title

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

PHILADELPHIA — Move over, Hobart men’s lacrosse. You have company.

Salisbury captured its 13th national championship — tying the NCAA Division III record set by the aforementioned Statesmen in 1993 — by upending Tufts, 17-12, in a tournament final Sunday before an announced 15,525 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The title game pitted the top two teams in the most recent United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Coaches poll with the Jumbos in the top spot and the Sea Gulls one slot behind.

Sophomore midfielder Brice Bromwell’s four goals sparked Salisbury (23-1) to its first crown since 2017. That five-season absence (not including 2020, which was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic) might have seemed like an eternity for a program that had graduated a class with at least one title every year since 1994 when the streak began. Instead, the team can celebrate the end of a two-game mini slide in the tournament final that included an 8-6 loss to Wesleyan in 2018 and a 15-14 double overtime heartbreaker to RIT in 2021.

Graduate student attackman Cross Ferrara scored all three of his goals in the second half and added an assist, and senior midfielder Jack Dowd chipped in two goals and two assists for Salisbury, which ended the season riding a 20-game winning streak. The team’s last setback was Feb. 25, a 12-10 decision at Gettysburg.

Graduate student attackman Jude Brown, a Towson resident and John Carroll graduate, and senior midfielder Luke Nestor scored three goals each, and sophomore goalkeeper Nicholas Ransom made a game-high 15 saves.

Salisbury sprinted out of the gates, outscoring the Jumbos 6-0 in the first quarter and never trailing. The closest Tufts got to tying the score occurred when senior attackman Kurt Bruun and senior faceoff specialist Mason Kohn scored goals seven seconds apart to draw within 11-9 with 1:26 left in the third quarter.

But the Sea Gulls responded with three unanswered goals in a 3:10 stretch spanning the last two periods to regain a 14-9 advantage. An extra-man goal from Brown with 29.2 seconds left in the third quarter and even-strength goals from Nestor with 13:43 remaining in the fourth and Bromwell with 12:20 left put the finishing touches on the win.

Senior attackman Kurt Bruun’s game highs in goals (five) and points (six) weren’t enough to spark the Jumbos (23-0) to their fourth overall crown and first since 2015 when that squad walloped Lynchburg, 19-11. They are still the only opponent with multiple wins against the Sea Gulls in the title game with victories of 9-6 in 2010 and 12-9 in 2014.

The victory further burnished Salisbury coach Jim Berkman’s ever-growing legacy in the sport. He capped his 35th season at the helm with his 620th win (most among all three divisions in men’s lacrosse) and the program’s 92nd victory in the NCAA Tournament (most among all three divisions).

The announced attendance of 15,525 was the largest to watch a Division III final since 2019 when 18,702 saw Cabrini defeat Amherst, 16-12, in Philadelphia. Sunday’s crowd was also the smallest at a professional stadium since 2003 when the NCAA used a turnstile count instead of its current system of ticket sales (excluding 2021 when attendance was severely restricted by the coronavirus pandemic).