RIT beats Salisbury in 2OT thriller, 15-14, to win first NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse championship

After rallying to take the lead in the third quarter, Salisbury went up 14-13 with 7:13 to play in the fourth on a goal by Jarrett Bromwell. In the frantic final minutes, RIT took advantage of an interference penalty against Salisbury at midfield and a late turnover to tie the game at 14 with 12 seconds left on a goal by Commandant. The Tigers’ Dawson Tait nearly won the game in the final seconds after a scramble in front of the net, but his shot went just wide.