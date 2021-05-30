RIT beats Salisbury in 2OT thriller, 15-14, to win first NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse championship

The Rochester Institute of Technology men’s lacrosse team is finally a national champion.
Ryan Barnable scored in the second overtime period to defeat Salisbury, 15-14, on Sunday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, delivering the Tigers their first NCAA Division III national title.
Griffin Moroney scored five goals to lead the Sea Gulls (17-2), who were denied their 13th national championship and first since 2017.
Quinn Commandant had five goals and two assists to lead RIT (14-0) and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
After rallying to take the lead in the third quarter, Salisbury went up 14-13 with 7:13 to play in the fourth on a goal by Jarrett Bromwell. In the frantic final minutes, RIT took advantage of an interference penalty against Salisbury at midfield and a late turnover to tie the game at 14 with 12 seconds left on a goal by Commandant. The Tigers’ Dawson Tait nearly won the game in the final seconds after a scramble in front of the net, but his shot went just wide.
After losing its season opener to Lynchburg, 10-8, Salisbury rolled to 17 straight wins to reach its 18th national title game. The Sea Gulls were particularly dominant in the NCAA tournament, outscoring their first four opponents 94-21, including two 30-goal games.
It’s the first DIII national championship game decided in overtime since 2006, when Cortland defeated Salisbury, 13-12.
The Salisbury men missed out on joining the Sea Gulls women as national champions this season. Since the women’s tournament began in 1985, only Middlebury has swept the championships on the men’s and women’s sides, doing so in 2001 and 2002.
This story will be updated.