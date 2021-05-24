Salisbury women’s lacrosse holds off Tufts, 14-13, to win first NCAA Division III title since 2014 | ROUNDUP

The Salisbury women’s lacrosse team is back on top.
The Sea Gulls defeated Tufts, 14-13, on Sunday in Salem, Virginia, to capture the program’s first NCAA Division III championship since 2014 and fourth overall.
After a back-and-forth first half, Salisbury took control. The Jumbos’ Emily Games scored with 16 seconds left in the first half to tie the game at 6 at halftime, but the Sea Gulls responded by scoring the first three goals of the second half to take a 9-6 lead.
After Tufts cut the deficit to 9-8 with 21:18 to go, Salisbury scored three of the next four goals to lead 12-9 with 15:50 remaining. The Sea Gulls pulled ahead 14-10 with 6:24 to go on Delaney Hill’s second goal of the game before the Jumbos made one final push.
Tufts scored three goals in less than two minutes to trim the lead to 14-13 with 4:04 to play, but the Salisbury defense held firm, and goalie Mary Claire Hisle intercepted a pass in the crease in the final minute to help secure the victory.
Hill, Julie Talbert, Riley Hartman, Lauren Valenti and Camryn Pepper each scored two goals for Salisbury, which completed its first perfect season (20-0) since 2013.
Catherine Lawliss had four goals and two assists to lead Tufts (10-1).
Men
Salisbury 18, Christopher Newport 8: The Sea Gulls survived an early onslaught by the visiting Captains to prevail in the NCAA Division III semifinals on Sunday and advance to the program’s 19th national championship game.
Salisbury, the 12-time national champions, will face top-ranked RIT on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Rentschler Field in East Harford, Connecticut. The Sea Gulls have not won the title since 2017.
The Captains (13-6) took an early 3-0 lead in the game’s first five minutes behind goals by Jack Cook, Brady Altobello and Dylan Rice.
Jarrett Bromwell responded with an unassisted goal to start the scoring for Salisbury (17-1) at the 8:46 mark of the first. But minutes later, the Captains tacked on two more goals by Rice and Altobello to take the 5-1 lead with five minutes left in the first.
Salisbury got back in the game with a three-goal run at the end of the first quarter, which was highlighted by a Josh Melton goal with five seconds left in the quarter to trim CNU’s lead to 5-4 at the end of the first.
Salisbury took charge in the second and third quarter and found its gear. The Sea Gulls scored 14 unanswered goals and blanked the Captains for 35 minutes to take control of the game, 15-5, after three quarters.
Latest College Lacrosse
Melton tied a season-high with five goals, Bromwell scored four goals and Jack Dowd and Cross Ferrara added a hat trick each for Salisbury. Luke Nestor and Logan Posner each tacked on a goal in the victory.