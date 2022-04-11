No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse overpowers No. 4 Rutgers, 17-9, as Logan Wisnauskas sets program scoring record

Maryland's Keegan Khan, right, follows through on his shot against Rutgers' Tommy Coyne, left, for Maryland's tenth goal. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

COLLEGE PARK — Since 2015, the Rutgers men’s lacrosse program has compiled a 20-8 record against four teams in the Big Ten. Against Maryland, however, the Scarlet Knights are 0-9.

The Terps extended their dominance over Rutgers thanks to a thorough 17-9 victory Sunday night at Maryland Stadium.

Graduate student attackman Keegan Khan led all players with game highs in both goals (four) and points (six), graduate student midfielder Jonathan Donville and sophomore attackman Eric Malever tied their career bests in assists with four and three, respectively, and junior goalkeeper Logan McNaney made nine saves to help Maryland remain the only undefeated team at the NCAA Division I level at 10-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten.

Fifth-year senior attackman Logan Wisnauskas finished with three goals and one assist. The Sykesville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate’s third goal with 1:11 left in the third quarter gave him 292 points for his career and lifted him past former teammate and 2021 Tewaaraton Award winner Jared Bernhardt (291 points) for the program’s all-time scoring record.

The Scarlet Knights (10-2, 2-1) had entered the game riding a four-game winning streak and were supposed to challenge the Terps for conference supremacy. Instead, Maryland added Rutgers to its growing list of vanquished ranked opponents that already includes No. 3 Princeton (15-10 on Feb. 26), No. 7 and reigning national champion Virginia (23-12 on March 19), and No. 13 Notre Dame (11-9 on March 5).

Maryland's Keegan Khan (19) celebrates his goal against Rutgers in the second quarter with teammates Jack Koras (22), Logan Wisnauskas and Jack Brennan at Maryland Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

With the victory, the Terps extended their streak of consecutive wins in the regular season to 22 straight. Their last regular-season defeat came Feb. 18, 2020, when that squad was upended at Villanova, 13-12.

Maryland also reached the 10-win mark for an NCAA-best 19th year in a row (not including the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season).

How overwhelming were the Terps? In the first half alone, they scored the game’s first five goals over a stretch of 2:35, nine of their first 11 goals were assisted and the second midfield of sophomores Owen Murphy and Jack Koras (Loyola Blakefield) and Jack Brennan had combined for four goals and one assist.

In addition to that 5-0 run, they enjoyed 4-0 spurts over 5:17 in the second quarter and 6:49 in the third.

In that game-opening 5-0 run, they scored three goals in 70 seconds with Khan scoring the first and assisting the second by Malever. Then Wisnauskas capped the spurt with a pair of goals in a 22-second span.

Scarlet Knights graduate student goalie Colin Kirst didn’t make his first save until there was 9:22 left in the first quarter on a shot by Koras. And when Rutgers did manage to mount a mini-rally with two goals in 47 seconds, Maryland regained a four-goal cushion courtesy of a goal from Donville with 4:37 remaining that the team took into the second quarter.

The Scarlet Knights began that period with sophomore midfielder Shane Knobloch’s second goal of the game just 44 seconds in. But the Terps scored the next four goals in a 5:17 stretch.

Rutgers got a goal from senior midfielder Brennan Kamish with 6:17 left in the period – the team’s first in 7:59. But Khan found Koras for a turnaround jump shot with 5:28 remaining for an 11-4 advantage that held up until halftime.

Defensively, McNaney needed to make only one stop in the second half. Sophomore defenseman Ajax Zappitello was the primary defender who limited Scarlet Knights junior attackman and leading scorer Ross Scott (team-high 30 goals, 20 assists and 50 points before Sunday) to a lone goal. And graduate student defenseman Matt Rahill surrendered just one goal to senior attackman Mitch Bartolo, who ranked second to Scott in goals, assists and points.

Junior Luke Wierman won 21 of 28 faceoffs and scooped up six ground balls. He was aided by senior long-stick midfielder John Geppert, who picked up five ground balls, and fifth-year senior midfielder Bubba Fairman, who collected four.

Knobloch and senior attackman Brian Cameron paced the Scarlet Knights with two goals each, and Kirst made a game-high 16 saves.

This story will be updated.

NO. 9 OHIO STATE@NO. 1 MARYLAND

Saturday, 4 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network