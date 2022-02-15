Paul Cantabene, Brian Dougherty part of Pro Lacrosse Hall of Fame’s inaugural 11-member class

The Premier Lacrosse League announced its inaugural Pro Lacrosse Hall of Fame class Tuesday, and it includes plenty of Maryland connections.
Former Loyola Maryland faceoff specialist and current Stevenson head coach and assistant athletic director Paul Cantabene, former Maryland goalkeeper Brian Dougherty and current Johns Hopkins offensive coordinator John Grant Jr. are among the 11-member class, which honors the top players from the first 15 years of Major League Lacrosse and the Pro Lacrosse League.
The list includes three attackmen in Grant, a two-time Major Lacrosse League MVP and two-time National Lacrosse League MVP; Matt Millon, a 2005 MLL MVP and 2009 US Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; and Casey Powell, a 2014 MLL MVP and 2017 US Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee.
The three midfielders are Gary Gait, a three-time NLL MVP, 2005 MLL MVP, and 2005 US Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; Jay Jalbert, a 2003 MLL MVP and four-time MLL All-Star; and Matt Striebel, an eight-time MLL All-Star and 2019 US Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee.
The defensemen are John Gagliardi, an eight-time MLL All-Star; Pat McCabe, an 11-year NLL and six-year MLL veteran and 2006 US Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; and Nicky Polanco, a two-time MLL Defensive Player of the Year.
Cantabene, an 11-year NLL and six-year MLL veteran, is the lone specialist, and Dougherty, a seven-year MLL veteran and 2012 US Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee, is the only goalkeeper.
Gait (NLL’s Baltimore Thunder, 1998-99; MLL’s Baltimore Bayhawks, 2002-05), Millon (NLL’s Baltimore Thunder, 1995-96; MLL’s Baltimore/Washington Bayhawks, 2001-04; 2006-07) and Grant (Chesapeake Bayhawks, 2012-13) all spent time playing professional lacrosse in the Baltimore area. Gait, the current Syracuse men’s lacrosse coach, also served as an assistant coach with the Maryland women from 1995 to 2001.
The Hall of Fame Committee includes Gait, Loyola Maryland women’s coach and former Terps star Jen Adams, former Johns Hopkins All-American defenseman and coach Dave Pietramala and ESPN analyst Paul Carcaterra, among others.
Latest College Lacrosse
The inaugural class will be inducted during PLL Championship Weekend in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 19.