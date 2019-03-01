Preston: It's too early to deep-six the crease dive play in men's lacrosse

There is apprehension about the crease dive being back in college lacrosse, but it should stay around for a while.

Lacrosse has a need for these kinds of plays like college basketball needed to return to the dunk. It wasn’t as if the so-called “fastest game on two feet” had become boring, but every sport should have a play or a move that mesmerizes the crowd.

It was fun watching Lynn Swann making all those acrobatic catches with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s or Dr. J and Michael Jordan take off from the foul line during their time in the NBA.

But college lacrosse hasn’t had a signature move since “Air Gait” from Syracuse’s Gary Gait in 1988. The sport has had its share of exciting players such as Kyle Harrison, Paul Rabil, and Miles and Lyle Thompson, as well as an assortment of over-the-shoulder shots, passes and swim moves through the years.

But when I watch sports, I want to see some high-flying, gravity-defying, kick-butt move that when completed you look at the person next to you and say, “Damn, did you just see that?”

The crease dive is that kind of electrifying play.

Unfortunately, all the little kinks haven’t been worked out for its implementation this season. There are concerns about player safety with offensive players leaving their feet and hurling their bodies toward the goal and unsuspecting goalies.

Goalies are more aware now that they might be able to draw a one-minute penalty by stepping out of the arc and colliding with airborne players who are supposed to be moving in a direction away from the mouth of the goal.

Whenever a call is made in these situations, there always seems to be consternation among the officials about the intentions of the shooter, the goalie and if the offensive player was pushed or shoved into the crease. The huddles among officials seem to last forever.

But that was to be expected. It happens in almost every sport when new rules are implemented, but that shouldn’t be cause for a lot of concern at this point. Tweak, modify and move on. Instant replay would help.

“I think it’s a tough rule,” Maryland coach John Tillman said. “I think it’s really hard for our officials. The game happens so fast, and you have so many terrific athletes, and they’re watching so many things. I think sometimes it’s hard for all of us to try to get a sense of the angle, the contact with a goalie, did he get pushed?

“It’s a really hard call, and I can see why it’s been challenging because it’s a challenging thing to observe, and it happens at a split second. I think that’s something we’re just going to have to try to work through as best we can and defend it, but also on the other end, how do we want to attack it?”

Some of the goalies might come out and attack instead of being attacked.

“I think that’s always a concern,” Tillman said. “I think the most important thing we do is protect these guys on the field and off the field, and look after their well-being. So when a guy launches himself or he is pushed, the goalies are in a vulnerable situation. So it is something you do worry about, and I don’t think anybody goes into a goal with the intent of hurting a goalie.

“But when you leave your feet, you lose control, and if you’re diving in there and someone makes contact, you don’t know where you’re going to end up. Sometimes the goalies are next to the pipe and they’re not really able to move, and that’s when someone can fall on the side of a leg or something bad could happen. I’m hopeful that we don’t have any injuries. To me, it’s a tough way to go out. You’re just sitting in the goal and someone barrels into you.”

Tillman’s response is understandable, but lacrosse is a contact sport. There have already been enough rule changes to cut down on the amount of hitting. Plus, when pro or college basketball players go airborne does anyone really care about the players below them?

There are risks for injury in every sport, but fans also like magic and they like showtime.

On offense these days, coaches want everybody to get a touch. They want to develop flow. Well, how about if a player goes to the rack and if he can’t beat the defensive player with one move, then pass the ball and keep moving. Now, that’s rhythm. Its basic basketball and lacrosse.

Apparently, college lacrosse had slowed down enough to put in an 80-second shot clock this season. No one had to tell anybody how to shoot because eventually they’d figure it out.

That’s the same with the crease dive.

mike.preston@baltsun.com

twitter.com/MikePrestonSun