Premier Lacrosse League returning to Baltimore’s Homewood Field for fourth time in five years

The Premier Lacrosse League announced Saturday that the professional tour will return to Homewood Field in Baltimore in August 2023.

The historic venue will serve as host for four games Aug. 5-6. It will mark the fourth time in five years that the PLL will play games at Homewood Field. (The league had planned to stage three games at Homewood on June 20-21, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic scuttled that plan.)

“Homewood Field hosted our first-ever sellout,” said PLL co-founder and president Paul Rabil, a three-time first-team All-American midfielder at Johns Hopkins who helped the program capture NCAA championships in 2005 and 2007. “We’re thrilled to return to the most historic venue in the sport with a weekend full of games, our first-ever PLL Junior Championships, as well as the 2023 Pro Lacrosse Hall of Fame class. See you at Homewood Field.”

The weekend in Baltimore will also host the inaugural PLL Junior Championships. The tournament will draw players between the fifth and eighth grades to compete in a series of games.

“Our PLL Academy team has been working tirelessly to build a world-class experience for U11 and U13 players across the country,” PLL co-founder and CEO Michael Rabil said. “The top teams will compete for our first-ever PLL Junior Championship on ESPN+. We’re incredibly passionate and excited for the future of youth lacrosse.”

The weekend will also honor the 2023 Pro Lacrosse Hall of Fame class. The newest members will be voted on by the HOF Committee and the 2022 Hall of Fame class of Casey Powell, John Grant Jr., Mark Millon, Gary Gait, Jay Jalbert, Matt Striebel, Pat McCabe, John Gagliardi, Nicky Polanco, Brian Dougherty, and Paul Cantabene.