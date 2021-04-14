Premier Lacrosse League to return to Homewood Field in Baltimore in 2021

The series will open with the Whipsnakes LC and the Atlas LC on Friday, June 25. A doubleheader the next day will pit the Redwoods LC against the Chaos LC in the first game and the Waterdogs LC and the Archers LC in the second. A second doubleheader on Sunday, June 27 will feature the Cannons LC, the league’s expansion team, versus the Atlas LC in the first game and the Chrome LC versus the Whipsnakes LC in the second.