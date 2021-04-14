Premier Lacrosse League to return to Homewood Field in Baltimore in 2021

The Premier Lacrosse League announced Wednesday morning that it will play five games at Homewood Field on the campus of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore from June 25-27.
“Homewood Field is the most historic lacrosse venue in the world,” PLL co-founder and chief marketing officer Paul Rabil said in a statement. “Baltimore has some of the most passionate lacrosse fans, evidenced by our inaugural season’s sellout crowd in 2019. And of course for me, the University holds a special place in my heart as an alumnus.”
The series will open with the Whipsnakes LC and the Atlas LC on Friday, June 25. A doubleheader the next day will pit the Redwoods LC against the Chaos LC in the first game and the Waterdogs LC and the Archers LC in the second. A second doubleheader on Sunday, June 27 will feature the Cannons LC, the league’s expansion team, versus the Atlas LC in the first game and the Chrome LC versus the Whipsnakes LC in the second.
“We’re excited to welcome the PLL back to Homewood Field,” Johns Hopkins assistant athletic director Brandon Holley said. “The Hopkins community looks forward to seeing our alumni representing their alma mater at the highest level of the sport.”
It likely will be the only opportunity area fans have to view professional men’s lacrosse in person since Major League Lacrosse, which played in the region since 2001, merged with the PLL in December.
The league pledged to coordinate with its venue partners to comply with local and state health and safety regulations. That will include measures that could entail seating pods, social distancing, mobile ticketing, hand sanitation stations, and mask requirements for staff and fans.
The league said it will continue to work with a committee of medical and health experts to develop protocols for players, staff and fans as it did last year.
The outdoor professional lacrosse league created by brothers Mike and Paul Rabil — the latter a former standout midfielder for the Blue Jays — had planned to stage three games at Homewood last summer on June 20-21. Baltimore was slated to be the fourth stop of the season following games at the New England Patriots’ Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia, and Stony Brook University on Long Island, New York. But that plan was ultimately waylaid by the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the league organized a quarantined tournament without fans from July 25-Aug. 9 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.
A total announced attendance of 16,701 watched three games in Baltimore in 2019, a figure headlined by a sold-out crowd of 8,500 for a Saturday night game between the Atlas and Whipsnakes.
The Whipsnakes captured the 2019 and 2020 championships.