Johns Hopkins’ Jack Rapine, Matt Hubler selected in second round of Premier Lacrosse League draft

A pair Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse players were picked in the second round of Wednesday night’s Premier Lacrosse League draft.
Defenseman Jack Rapine was selected No. 11 overall by the Archers, while short-stick defensive midfielder Matt Hubler was taken with the final pick of the draft, No. 14 overall, by the Whipsnakes.
Last week, the PLL, co-founded by former Hopkins star Paul Rabil, announced that it will conduct a quarantined tournament without fans from July 25 through Aug. 9 in an effort to play amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will feature one week of round-robin group play with all seven teams playing four games via random draw. Teams will be ranked based on win-loss record and goal differential for a single-elimination playoff the second week. NBC will broadcast all 20 games live across its various platforms.
The barnstorming league, which played at Hopkins’ Homewood Field last summer, was scheduled to return to Baltimore from June 20-21 before the pandemic altered its plans. The NCAA spring sports season was canceled in March, ending the Blue Jays’ season at 2-4. Longtime coach Dave Pietramala and the school parted ways in April, and he was replaced by Cornell coach Peter Milliman.
Rapine, who left the Blue Jays program in January, started all 48 games since arriving in 2016 and ranks sixth in school history with 40 career caused turnovers.
Hubler had two goals, four assists, 33 ground balls and three caused turnovers in 16 games in 2019 and 10 ground balls and two caused turnovers in 2020.