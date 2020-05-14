Johns Hopkins’ Jack Rapine, Matt Hubler selected in second round of Premier Lacrosse League draft

Last week, the PLL, co-founded by former Hopkins star Paul Rabil, announced that it will conduct a quarantined tournament without fans from July 25 through Aug. 9 in an effort to play amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will feature one week of round-robin group play with all seven teams playing four games via random draw. Teams will be ranked based on win-loss record and goal differential for a single-elimination playoff the second week. NBC will broadcast all 20 games live across its various platforms.