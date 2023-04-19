By doing ‘work that doesn’t get recognition,’ Payton Rezanka has become a ‘spark plug’ for Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse

For the past five seasons, Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse has relied on Payton Rezanka to anchor its defensive midfield. His contributions almost didn’t happen.

When Rezanka — at the time a high school senior in San Diego — found an email from Greyhounds defensive coordinator Matt Dwan in his inbox, he ignored it because he thought it was spam.

“I don’t open a lot of my emails,” said Rezanka, who added that his mother, Donna, who grew up in Baltimore and attended Towson University, urged him to read it. “I leave a lot of them unread. So I just didn’t think anything of it at the time.”

Fortunately for Loyola, Rezanka took his mother’s advice and replied to Dwan’s email, and in each of the past three seasons, he has been the program’s top short-stick defensive midfielder. The graduate student entered Tuesday tied for second among all short-stick defensive midfielders nationally in caused turnovers per game at 1.3 and ranks third on the team in caused turnovers with 14 and eighth in ground balls with 15 while compiling eight points on three goals and five assists.

Rezanka caused one turnover in Tuesday night’s 23-7 loss to No. 9 Georgetown before an announced 1,047 at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.

Greyhounds coach Charley Toomey said Rezanka has continued a tradition of productive short-stick defensive midfielders highlighted by predecessors such as Pat Laconi, Josh Hawkins, Brian Begley and Matt Higgins.

“Those guys are spark plugs,” Toomey said. “You need them to do their jobs, but they absolutely can give a team energy, and I would tell you that Payton has been that guy for us for five years.”

Lacrosse wasn’t the first, second or third sport that Rezanka picked up, but it quickly replaced baseball as his pursuit of choice in the spring. At Cathedral Catholic High in San Diego, he began as a faceoff specialist as a freshman, switched to a two-way midfielder as a sophomore and junior, and capped his career as an attackman as a senior.

Rezanka declined an offer to play at Bryant that was conditional upon him taking a prep year. He was leaning toward playing at Division III Endicott until he received that email from Dwan in December 2017.

Matt Dwan was tipped off about Rezanka by his older brother, Bill, who was the associate head coach at Johns Hopkins and discovered Rezanka at a summer lacrosse camp in California. Because the Blue Jays’ recruiting class had already been filled, Bill Dwan recommended Rezanka to his younger brother.

“I rarely [if] ever did that, but with this kid, I just felt like he would be a good player and was almost positive that he would be a contributor,” Bill Dwan said, adding that if his brother had turned him down, he would have reached out to Hofstra’s Seth Tierney, Drexel’s Brian Voelker or Albany’s Scott Marr. “Even if he didn’t play, I knew he could be a captain because he was that type of kid.”

Rezanka said he is grateful for Bill Dwan’s thoughtfulness. “Every time I see him at one of our games, I go up to him to say hi,” he said.

Rezanka said he wasn’t told by Matt Dwan what position he would play until he arrived on campus. But he said he had no qualms about the unglamorous role of short-stick defensive midfielder.

“Weirdly, I like doing a lot of the work that doesn’t get recognition,” he said. “Wherever the team kind of needs you, I just like helping the team out.”

Rezanka found a role model in Higgins, a first-team All-Patriot League selection and an All-America honorable mention in 2021. Like his mentor, Rezanka said he gains the most satisfaction from forcing an opponent into a turnover.

“A lot of the time, the [defensive midfielders] are the ones who get dodged on the most,” he said. “So they get the most winded on the field, and being able to have the mental strength to continue to get it done on every possession and being able to get turnovers and strip some of these offensive guys, it’s big.”

Rezanka capped his senior year as a first-team All-Patriot League and third-team All-America selection. His success has delighted Bill Dwan.

“I thought he could play Division I lacrosse, and I thought he could be a contributor, but he’s passed my expectations,” Dwan said. “It’s a really cool story.”

Last fall, Rezanka took the unusual measure of staying home in San Diego to try out for the U.S. national team and pursue certification as an emergency medical technician. He took a course and apprenticed with a couple of EMT companies. His primary goal is to become a firefighter.

“With playing sports a lot of times as a kid, I feel it was something that was of interest to me just being able to do something,” he said of his ambition. “You have to stay physically in shape, there’s a team-oriented aspect, and you’re not necessarily sitting at a desk all day.”

Toomey said he had a few concerns about Rezanka’s safety. But he also said Rezanka has many of the traits necessary to be a firefighter.

“If I’m down and out in the mountains and someone is showing up, I want a guy that’s not showing a lot of emotion and is tough as nails as he’s pulling a tree off me,” Toomey said.

Rezanka, who is on pace to graduate next month with a bachelor’s in data science and is widely regarded as the top short-stick defensive midfielder available in the Premier Lacrosse League draft on May 9, acknowledged that the Greyhounds (6-6, 3-3 Patriot League) haven’t been at the top of their game lately. A season that began with stirring wins against Maryland and Johns Hopkins has soured, with four losses in the past five games. But he said he won’t give up hope just yet.

“At this point in the season, it’s not where we want to be, obviously, but I would never have come back here if I didn’t think we had a chance to go to championship weekend and win a national championship and a Patriot League championship,” he said. “So I still know that we can rally.”

