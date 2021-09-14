Former Johns Hopkins lacrosse star Paul Rabil announces retirement to concentrate on growing Premier Lacrosse League

“It’s a really unique experience because you’re analyzing yourself in honest ways with other people in a boardroom as if you’re a businessman, and that’s not what you do when you’re an athlete,” he said. “To get to where other athletes get to, you have to have this relentless pursuit against all odds and welcome all challenges. So part of me through that experience has been having to juggle looking at my investors and co-founder in the eye and saying, ‘I can play until 40 because I feel that way’ versus being really analytical and weighing the pros and cons and making the decision not just what’s best for me, but what’s best for the company.”