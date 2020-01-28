Premier Lacrosse League announces 2020 summer return to Baltimore’s Homewood Field

“It’s the home for many people when they consider lacrosse’s origin,” Rabil said. “My friends, former teammates and foes on the field that have grown up in Baltimore were given oftentimes their first stick when they were babies and in some cases can’t even remember when they were given their first sticks. It’s a part of tradition, it’s a part of a lot of people’s fibers. It runs in their veins, and it carries on with many people who are from Baltimore, but may not live there today. When they think about the sport of lacrosse, they think about their upbringing in Baltimore and being down the street from Homewood Field and going to those massive college rivalry games that garnered national attention at that time of the year.”