Loyola lacrosse's Pat Spencer becomes first to be named Patriot League's Offensive Player of the Year four times

Loyola Maryland senior attackman Pat Spencer became the first player in Patriot League history to be named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year four times, it was announced Monday.

The Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate is a two-time Tewaaraton Award finalist and the only player in NCAA Division I history to rank in the Top 20 in points (second), assists (tied for second) and goals (20th) per game.

Loyola senior Jacob Stover, a Hunt Valley resident and McDonogh graduate, joined Navy’s Matt Russell and Lehigh’s Matt Poillon as the only players to earn back-to-back Goalkeeper of the Year honors. Loyola midfielder Chase Scanlan was recognized as the Rookie of the Year, and Charley Toomey was cited as the Coach of the Year.

Sophomore attackman Kevin Lindley and junior long-stick midfielder Ryan McNulty joined Spencer, Stover and Scanlan on the first team, and freshman defenseman Cam Wyers was placed on the second team.

Navy senior midfielders Greyson Torain, a Glen Burnie resident, and Ryan Wade were also selected to the first team as was Lehigh senior defenseman Craig Chick, an Edgewater resident and South River graduate. Army West Point senior defenseman Johnny Surdick, an Odenton resident, was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Army senior goalkeeper A.J. Barretto, a Darlington resident and St. Paul’s graduate, was named to the second team.