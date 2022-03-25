Success of Olmstead siblings Aidan, Logan, Riley at Loyola Maryland lacrosse ‘the neatest thing’

Sundays are usually the best days for Aidan, Logan and Riley Olmstead to meet. After attending church at Loyola Maryland, the three siblings trek to a nearby apartment rented by their parents and eat a home-cooked meal.

And each has a special dish. Aidan, a graduate student attackman for the Greyhounds men’s lacrosse program, grills steak or chicken, while Logan and Riley, twins and junior defenders for Loyola’s women’s team, are famous for buffalo cauliflower bites from the air fryer and baked desserts, respectively.

One might think the trio collaborate on whipping up a meal, but not necessarily.

“Sometimes it’s a team effort, but I would say that Logan and I probably do a little more of the cooking,” Riley, 21, said.

And Aidan, perhaps by virtue of being the older brother, reaps the rewards of his sisters’ labor when it’s time to divvy up the leftovers.

“The way he eats, it’s like three against two,” quipped Logan, who is three minutes older than her sister. “So he ends up with most of the food.”

That aside, this spring has been a fruitful one for the Olmstead family. Logan has joined her brother and sister as full-time starters for the Greyhounds, who have benefitted from their contributions.

The women’s team is 8-0 for the first time since 2011 and ranked No. 7 in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll. And after opening the season with four consecutive losses, the men are riding a three-game winning streak.

Aidan leads the offense in both assists (17) and points (28) this spring and ranks third in school history in career points (196) and fourth in career assists (99). Logan and Riley are tied for fourth on the team in caused turnovers (five) this season.

Taking it all in are their 54-year-old parents, John and Katie Olmstead.

“The whole Loyola experience has just meant the world to our family,” said John, a former attackman who graduated from Notre Dame in 1989. “Having gone to Notre Dame, it was great, but I can just tell you that Loyola — from the school aspect and the lacrosse aspect and the spiritual aspect — has been the best thing for our family. I think to have them all there is the neatest thing.”

Lacrosse has been a family tradition. John starred with the Fighting Irish, setting the program’s Division I record for most points in a road game (nine) and tying for eighth in career points (146) en route to being named a Midwest Lacrosse Association first-team attackman in 1989 and a second-team choice in 1988. A niece, Ainsley Baker, was an attacker at Virginia, and two nephews, James and Andy Hebden, were a defenseman and attackman, respectively, at Detroit Mercy.

From left, Logan, Riley and Aidan Olmstead when they were young. (Courtesy of Olmstead family)

Logan and Riley recalled admiring their father’s helmet in the garage of the family’s home in Painted Post, New York, and wearing his Notre Dame jerseys to school during spirit week. But in addition to lacrosse, Aidan played ice hockey and golf, and Logan and Riley played soccer and danced ballet.

“We never pushed them to one sport or another,” said John, a general surgeon and chief medical officer at Guthrie Corning Hospital in Corning, New York. “We as parents probably thought it was more important that they were more well-rounded rather than focused on just one sport.”

But lacrosse was the one link the siblings loved. Many afternoons were spent in the backyard with Aidan persuading his sisters, who were goalies early in their careers, to stand in the cage so that he could practice shooting with tennis balls.

Riley said their father stressed fundamentals with them, especially shooting overhand. So when Aidan shot sidearm, the girls had one over their brother.

“If he ever tried to shot sidearm, we would threaten to tell on him with my dad,” Riley said. “I feel like we always threatened to do it, but we never did it.”

Aidan admitted he rarely took it easy on his sisters.

“We have a slight downhill at the edge of our yard, and I definitely pushed one of them down the hill one or two times,” he said. “But they’re solid, aggressive defenders. So they would give me a stick to the hand every once in a while, and that didn’t feel too good either.”

Katie, owner of Heathered Gifts, a home and gift store, said her three children were competitive with each other, but also presented a united front when the situation called for one.

“I’m sure they kept many secrets about why there were dings in the siding on the back of the house,” she said.

When Aidan became of recruiting age, he narrowed his choices to Cornell, Georgetown, Harvard, Loyola and Notre Dame. But after feeling lightly regarded by the Fighting Irish and visiting Loyola’s campus in Baltimore, he committed to the Greyhounds.

This spring is the final season in which, from left, Riley, Aidan and Logan Olmstead will play together for the Loyola Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse programs. Their journey to this stage has been filled with tradition, laughs and mutual respect. (Courtesy of Olmstead family)

The Olmstead family traveled to Ridley Athletic Complex to watch Aidan play home games in 2018, and Logan and Riley — who were sought after by Bryant, Connecticut, Cornell and Denver — were enthralled with the idea of playing at the university’s lacrosse-only facility. They also appreciated that Loyola coach Jen Adams and her staff treated them as individuals.

“They always made sure that we felt like we were two different players being recruited,” Riley, 21, said. “We had separate phone calls, separate emails. That was a huge aspect in my decision and Logan’s as well.”

Charley Toomey, the coach of the men’s team, joked he forgot to include Logan and Riley when he made his recruiting pitch to their brother — “I was trying to get the right guys around Pat Spencer,” he said. During Olmstead’s freshman year in 2018, Toomey was approached by Adams.

“Jen Adams was saying to me, ‘How’s Aidan doing? Is he happy here?’” Toomey said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I think he’s fitting in really well. He’s starting as a freshman. So that’s pretty good.’ And she said, ‘Yeah, well, he’s got two sisters that we’re kind of watching, and we think they’re pretty talented players.’ So it really came from Jen noticing them through the recruiting process.”

Adams said she was already intrigued by the twins from their performances for their high school and club teams. But their brother’s presence in Baltimore allowed Adams and her staff to get to know the family.

“It’s so important for us during the recruiting process to dig in a little deeper,” she said. “I think our biggest questions was always going to be, ‘Do you want to go to school with your twin?’ and ‘Do you want to go to school with your big brother?’”

That latter question nagged at the twins. Logan said she and her sister made sure they checked with their brother to assess his comfort level with his sisters joining him on the same campus.

“But Aidan always stressed, ‘You have to do what makes you the happiest. You can’t think about what I think, you can’t think about what Riley is going to think. You have to do what you think is right for you,’” she said. “And having Aidan there and even knowing that Riley wanted to go there as well, it is pretty far from home, and I knew I could have a little sense of home.”

This season will be the last all three Olmstead siblings will play for the Greyhounds. Aidan, who graduated last May with a bachelor’s in international business and global studies and is pursuing an MBA, is using his final year of eligibility.

He conceded that he has tried to avoid mulling too much about the end.

“I’m trying to think less that it’s coming to an end and more about reflecting,” he said. “You do get a little bit emotional because you don’t know what the future holds. It is nice to relish in the moment that you have two sisters who are playing and you still have the rest of your season.”

The impending finality has weighed heavily on the twins, especially Logan.

“I’m going to tear up right now just talking about it,” she said. “Just seeing him play for so long in something that he loved that hasn’t been easy, I genuinely have so much joy watching him play lacrosse. Just seeing him enjoy something that he is so talented in, I’m getting emotional just thinking about it.”