Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse adapting to new coach Tim McCormack: ‘I think they’re on their way’

Driving in and around Baltimore has reminded new Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse coach Tim McCormack of the passion the area has for the sport — an atmosphere that was missing in Tempe, Arizona, where he was the coach at Arizona State for three seasons.

It has also ignited a fervor in McCormack’s 5-year-old son Mats, who has already joined a youth team and has participated in practices at nearby Gilman.

“That comfort, I see it in him when we’re driving through the neighborhood and seeing the nets and the kids out passing the ball with each other,” McCormack said. “He’s definitely looking at it and going, ‘Oh wow, this is cool. This is a big thing.’”

The same could be said for McCormack, a two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year tasked with strengthening a Blue Jays program in an increasingly competitive Big Ten. He succeeded Janine Tucker, who stepped down at the end of last season after a 29-year tenure at the helm.

In McCormack’s debut thus far, Johns Hopkins has compiled a 4-5 overall record and a 1-1 mark in the conference. After opening the Big Ten portion of its schedule with an 11-8 win at Ohio State on Saturday, the team was routed by No. 2 Northwestern, 19-5, in a Thursday afternoon matinee at Homewood Field in Baltimore.

McCormack was matter-of-fact about the team’s missed opportunity against the Wildcats to collect its first winning streak of the season.

“The deal is, clean up the little things, play disciplined, play controlled, play Blue Jay lacrosse and our game plan, and then good things will happen,” he said. “I think this is just a reminder that you’ve got to come out and you’ve got to play at a high level every chance you get.”

But several players said they remain confident that McCormack and his staff of assistant coaches Nicole Graziano and Dorrien Van Dyke have a plan.

“I think one of the main things we talk about is, we’re aiming for progress, not perfection,” senior attacker Maeve Barker said, echoing one of McCormack’s favorite sayings. “It’s not going to be perfect, but we’re making progress every day.”

McCormack, a former goalkeeper at Massachusetts and assistant coach at Northwestern for six seasons before taking over Arizona State in 2020, has sought to retain much of the culture that Tucker built during her time with the Blue Jays. Another one of his favorite phrases is “playing with joy,” which was a frequent refrain of Tucker’s.

But McCormack has also incorporated his own touches. For example, practices have been 30 to 60 minutes shorter with an emphasis on increased reps and little wasted time.

On the field, one of McCormack’s biggest changes was installing a zone defense as Johns Hopkins’ primary alignment with an eye towards cutting down on opponents’ high-percentage shots. The defense entered Thursday’s game ranked sixth in the seven-team Big Ten at 10.7 goals allowed per game, but senior midfielder Bailey Cheetham said she and her teammates are slowly grasping the concept.

“We’ve been getting more and more comfortable with it,” she said. “I think that goes to show how confident we are in our coaches and how confident our coaches are in us.”

McCormack has also preached constant movement of bodies and the ball in the offense. He cited a 65% success rate on shots that have been assisted compared to a 40% conversion rate on shots that are the results of individual efforts.

Before Thursday, the Blue Jays were ranked third in the conference in scoring at 13.0 goals per game and second in assists at 7.3. Barker said the strategy fits the offense’s style.

“What I think has been huge for this offense is that it’s a lot of interaction with your teammates rather than individual play,” she said. “So it doesn’t matter who gets the credit. We’re all working together and working off of each other.”

Senior midfielder Madison McPherson said the players have been encouraged to expand their games to assume nontraditional roles.

“If you are on defense and you want to run all the way down the field and score, then you go do that,” she said. “If you’re on attack and you end up on the defensive end for a few reps, that’s OK, too. It’s very fluid.”

The growing pains were evident in Thursday’s loss to the Wildcats (9-1, 2-0), the two-time Big Ten Tournament champions who extended their winning streak to nine after a season-opening 16-15 loss to then-No. 5 Syracuse on Feb. 11. Northwestern took advantage of Johns Hopkins’ zone with timely cuts through the middle and converted 4 of 8 free-position chances to initiate a running clock with 12:53 left in the third quarter. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, turned the ball over 22 times, including 10 in the second quarter.

Wildcats coach Kelly Amonte Hiller, who was McCormack’s boss, preached patience, citing Arizona State’s 5-3 record in 2020 before racking up back-to-back 10-win campaigns.

“He’s completely revamping how they play, and that takes time,” she said. “You can kind of see glimpses of it. They just don’t have it consistently yet, but hopefully they will. They had a huge win against Ohio State, and they have a lot of opportunities ahead of them. So I would put my money on Tim McCormack all day, every day.”

Observing it all is Tucker, who continues to work for the university in alumni relations. She described herself as “in lock-step” with McCormack’s decisions

“I think they’re on their way,” she said. “I’ve seen so many constructive and positive pieces of the challenges that they’re facing now, and I think the only way to handle this is to embrace it.”

McCormack said he understands that observers will scrutinize his decisions and compare him to Tucker. But his priority is the team.

“We’re focusing on the things we can control and enjoying our time together and trying to compete and trying to keep it as simple as we can,” he said. “So I think with all of those things in mind, we’ve had a lot of growth and we’re building each and every day.”

