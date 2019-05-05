Maryland top seed in NCAA women's lacrosse tournament; Navy, Johns Hopkins earn at-large bids

As expected, losing the Big Ten tournament crown did not end up hurting the Maryland women’s lacrosse team.

For the seventh consecutive year, the Terps were awarded the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and earned a bye to the second round.

Maryland (18-1) is the top seed despite falling, 16-11, to Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament final Sunday afternoon at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field. The school has lived up to that billing, claiming national titles as the No. 1 seed in 1999-2001, 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

The Terps will meet the winner of Friday’s first-round game between 2018 NCAA champion and Colonial Athletic Association titlist James Madison (16-3) and America East champion Stony Brook (15-4). That second-round game is scheduled for Sunday at noon.

Maryland leads all NCAA Division I schools in postseason appearances (35), postseason wins (71), championship final appearances (21) and national titles (13).

Loyola Maryland (15-4), the Patriot League titlist, will take on Atlantic 10 champion Richmond (17-3) on Friday in the first round in Princeton, N.J. The Greyhounds are unseeded for the ninth time overall and fourth time since 2013.

The winner of the Loyola-Richmond game will face the winner of a game between No. 7 seed and Ivy League titlist Princeton (14-3) and either Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion Fairfield (15-3) or Northeast Conference titlist Wagner (15-3).

Navy (15-4), which fell to the Greyhounds in Saturday’s Patriot League tournament final, was awarded an at-large spot and will face Big South champion High Point (15-4) on Friday in Charlottesville, Va. The Midshipmen are unseeded for the sixth time since 2010.

The winner of the Navy-High Point game will tangle with No. 6 seed Virginia (12-6) on Sunday.

Despite failing to qualify for the Big Ten tournament, Johns Hopkins (10-7) grabbed one of the last at-large berths and will take part in the postseason for the fifth time in the past six years. The Blue Jays will clash with American Athletic Conference champion Florida (13-6) on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The winner will move on to No. 3 seed and Atlantic Coast Conference titlist North Carolina (15-3) on Sunday.

The top four overall seeds are Maryland, No. 2 Boston College (19-1), North Carolina and No. 4 Northwestern (14-4), and all earned byes to the second round.

Boston College, which lost to James Madison in last year’s title game, had been the No. 1 team in the country before falling to the Tar Heels in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s title game.

The Wildcats’ victory over the Terps convinced the selection committee to leapfrog Northwestern over Syracuse for the No. 4 seed and coveted bye.

The remaining seeded teams are the No. 5 Orange (15-4), Virginia, Princeton and No. 8 Michigan (15-3).

This year’s national semifinals and final will be hosted by Johns Hopkins at Homewood Field. The semifinals will take place Friday, May 24 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The title game is scheduled for Sunday, May 26 at noon.

NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament schedule

First round, May 10

At College Park

» Stony Brook vs. James Madison

At Ann Arbor, Mich.

» Southern California vs. Denver

» Jacksonville/Mercer vs. No. 8 seed Michigan

***

At Syracuse, N.Y.

» Penn vs. Georgetown

At Evanston, Ill.

» Notre Dame vs. Stanford

***

At Chapel Hill, N.C.

» Johns Hopkins vs. Florida

At Charlottesville, Va.

» Navy vs. High Point

***

At Princeton, N.J.

» No. 7 seed Princeton vs. Fairfield/Wagner

» Loyola Maryland vs. Richmond

At Chestnut Hill, Mass.

» Dartmouth vs. Colorado

Second round, May 12

» Stony Brook/James Madison at No. 1 seed Maryland

» USC/Denver vs. Jacksonville/Mercer/Michigan

***

» Penn/Georgetown at No. 5 seed Syracuse

» Notre Dame/Stanford at No. 4 seed Northwestern

***

» Florida/Johns Hopkins at No. 3 seed North Carolina