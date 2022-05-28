Boston College women’s lacrosse rallies late to stun Maryland, 17-16, advance to NCAA championship game against North Carolina

Maryland Terrapins goalkeeper Emily Sterling misses a shot by Boston College Eagles attacker Jenn Medjid for a score during the NCAA 2022 Division I women's lacrosse semifinal at Homewood Field Friday., May 27, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The youth of the Maryland women’s lacrosse team might have caught up to it.

The Terps committed a series of turnovers and failed to protect a three-goal lead with 7:13 left in the fourth quarter, and reigning national champion Boston College scored the final four goals to escape with a 17-16 win in an NCAA Tournament semifinal before an announced 7,694 at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field in Baltimore.

Advertisement

Graduate student attacker Charlotte North, the 2021 Tewaaraton Award winner, scored two of her game-high six goals to fuel a comeback that tied the score at 16 with 3:06 remaining. Then the Eagles (19-3), the No. 3 seed in the tournament, cemented the victory with 18.8 seconds left when redshirt junior midfielder Cassidy Weeks dunked a pass from senior attacker Caitlynn Mossman.

THE EAGLES TAKE THE LEAD WITH 18 SECONDS LEFT !!!!!!!



📺 ESPNU #NCAAWLAX x @BCwlax pic.twitter.com/iI5Na23kdz — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 27, 2022

The Terps (19-2), the No. 2 seed, had chances to salt the game away. Leading 16-14, graduate student attacker Aurora Cordingley committed a turnover under heavy pressure from Boston College graduate student defender Courtney Taylor, which contributed to North’s goal that drew the Eagles within one with 5:16 remaining.

Advertisement

Maryland attacker Libby May, left, tumbles after exchanging contact with Boston College defender Melanie Welch (13) while Boston College defender Sydney Scales watches during an NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinal Friday at Johns Hopkins' Homewood Field in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/AP)

Maryland graduate student defender Abby Bosco won the ensuing draw, but lost the ball, which led to North scoring her game-tying goal. Then after sophomore midfielder Shannon Smith controlled the next draw, junior attacker Hannah Leubecker lost the ball on a spin move to the middle, and Boston College capitalized with the eventual game-winning goal.

Leubecker, a Forest Hill resident, led the Terps with five goals. Junior attacker Libby May, a Sparks resident and Hereford graduate, racked up three goals and two assists, and freshman midfielder Jordyn Lipkin added two goals and two assists.

No. 1 seed North Carolina 15, No. 4 seed Northwestern 14

The Tar Heels were rescued by a player in her first season with the program.

Graduate student attacker Sam Geiersbach, who transferred from Richmond this past offseason, scored all five of her goals in a 4:24 span to fuel a game-ending 8-0 run that helped North Carolina (21-0) end a three-game losing skid in the Final Four before an announced 7,694 and take aim at what would be the program’s third national championship.

Geiersbach’s heroics – which included two assists for a game-high seven points – helped the Tar Heels rally from a 13-5 deficit with 32.3 seconds left in the third quarter. Fifth-year senior attacker Jamie Ortega added three goals and three assists, and graduate student midfielder Ally Mastroianni scored three times.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Northwestern Wildcats midfielder Samantha Smith spins, avoiding North Carolina Tar Heels midfielder/defender Julia Dorsey and defender Gabi Hall (5) during the NCAA 2022 Division I women's lacrosse semifinal at Homewood Field Friday., May 27, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The final score was North Carolina’s first lead of the game and was preserved by Taylor Moreno. The graduate student goalkeeper made her fifth save of the game by stoning Wildcats graduate student attacker Lauren Gilbert on a breakaway with 28 seconds left in regulation, and Moreno redeemed a performance that included getting pulled for 7:47 in the third quarter in favor of freshman Alecia Nichols.

Gilbert paced Northwestern (16-5) with five goals and one assist, graduate student midfielder Jill Girardi amassed three goals, six draw controls and two ground balls, and senior goalie Madison Doucette stopped a game-high nine shots.

But the Wildcats lost for the fifth consecutive time in the semifinals since capturing their eighth title in 2012.

Advertisement

The game was delayed for 1 hour, 36 minutes by a lightning delay with 1:11 left in the first quarter. The game was suspended at 12:46 p.m. and did not resume until 2:32 p.m.

This article will be updated.

NCAA Tournament championship

BOSTON COLLEGE VS. NORTH CAROLINA

At Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field

Sunday, noon

Advertisement

TV: ESPN