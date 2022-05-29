North Carolina women’s lacrosse escapes Boston College, 12-11, to win first NCAA title since 2016

North Carolina Tar Heels midfielder Emily Nalls (1), right, guards Boston College Eagles attack Charlotte North (8) during the NCAA D1 Women’s Lacrosse Championship between Boston College and University of North Carolina at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Md. May 29, 2022. The Tar Heels lead at halftime, 7-5. (VINCENT ALBAN)

The heartbreak is over for the North Carolina women’s lacrosse program.

Years of promise and potential that ended in failure and frustration were wiped away after the top-seeded Tar Heels outlasted No. 3 seed and defending national champion Boston College, 12-11, in the NCAA Tournament final Sunday afternoon.

An announced sold-out crowd of 8,500 at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field – the sixth-largest to watch a title game in Division I women’s lacrosse history – witnessed North Carolina capture its third overall national championship and first since 2016.

With a 22-0 record, the Tar Heels became the first team to complete an unblemished season since 2017 when Maryland went 23-0.

Graduate student attacker Sam Geiersbach led North Carolina with a team-high three goals, and fifth-year senior attacker Jamie Ortega and graduate student midfielder Ally Mastroianni scored two goals each.

Graduate student goalkeeper Taylor Moreno made a game-high 11 saves, including six in the first half, and junior midfielder Olivia Dirks enjoyed the primary assignment of marking Eagles sophomore midfielder Belle Smith, a 54-goal scorer who had more turnovers (two) than goals (one).

Knotted at 10 midway through the fourth quarter, the Tar Heels took the lead when Geiersbach got under her defender from the right wing, tiptoed the crease, and slipped her shot past Boston College senior goalie Rachel Hall with 5:26 remaining.

The Eagles had a chance to tie the game with the ball in the stick of their most lethal offensive weapon in graduate student attacker Charlotte North. But the 2021 Tewaaraton Award winner’s shot from the left alley was sticked aside by Moreno, and junior defender Emily Nalls, a Glenwood resident and Glenelg graduate, snatched the loose ball out of midair to end that threat.

North Carolina midfielder Emily Nalls (1), right, guards Boston College attacker Charlotte North (8) during the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse championship against Boston College at Johns Hopkins' Homewood Field in Baltimore on Sunday. (VINCENT ALBAN)

After fifth-year senior attacker Scottie Rose Growney scored off a drive down the left alley to give North Carolina a two-goal cushion with 2:23 left in regulation, Moreno made another stick save on senior attacker Caitlynn Mossman’s shot near the left side of the crease.

Redshirt junior midfielder Cassidy Weeks, who scored the game-winning goal in Boston College’s 17-16 comeback upset of No. 2 seed Maryland in Friday’s semifinal round, scored with 14.9 seconds remaining. But Tar Heels freshman defender Brooklyn Walker-Welch controlled the ensuing draw, and North Carolina ran out the clock before charging onto the field and celebrating with Moreno just outside of her cage.

North Carolina began the game promisingly as Geiersbach scored twice to stake the team to a 2-0 lead just 5:34 into the first quarter. Dating to the 5:27 mark of the fourth quarter of Friday’s 15-14 comeback victory over No. 4 seed Northwestern, the Richmond transfer had scored seven of the Tar Heels’ last eight goals in an 11:01 span.

After North matched Geiersbach with two goals of her own to lift Boston College into a 2-2 tie with 4:37 left in the period, North Carolina closed out the quarter with goals from graduate student attacker Andie Aldave, Mastroianni and Dirks in a 2:36 stretch for a 5-2 advantage.

Each time the Eagles scored in the second quarter, the Tar Heels had an answer until Weeks lasered in a shot from the high slot to cut the deficit to 7-5 with 19.5 seconds left before halftime.

If the first quarter belonged to North Carolina, Boston College dictated the third. The offense got goals from senior attacker Jenn Medjid at the 11:40 mark and North at the 4:31 and 2:13 marks, and senior goalkeeper Rachel Hall made four of her six saves to knot the score at 8-8 heading into the final period.

North scored a game-high four goals, Weeks added three goals, and Hall made eight saves for the Eagles (19-4), who dropped to 1-4 in five consecutive championship final appearances.

Breakthrough for UNC

The North Carolina women’s lacrosse program is a perennial contender for the NCAA championship, but had fallen short of turning potential into reality in recent years. Here is a look at how the Tar Heels had fared since capturing their second national title in 2016.

Year; Round; Opponent; Result

2016; Final; Maryland; Won, 13-7

2017; Quarterfinal; Navy; Lost, 16-14

2018; Semifinal; James Madison; Lost, 15-12

2019; Semifinal; Boston College; Lost, 15-14 (2OT)

2021; Semifinal; Boston College; Lost, 11-10

2022; Final; Boston College; Won, 12-11