NCAA lacrosse tournament brackets: Maryland women unseeded for first time since 2006; Johns Hopkins men end 4-year absence

The most decorated program in Division I women’s lacrosse didn’t get any favorable treatment from the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Maryland, winners of 14 national championships, is unseeded for the first time since 2006 and will travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia, where the Terps (14-6) will tangle with Drexel (12-5) in the first round Friday at 5 p.m. The game will start after the other first-round matchup involving No. 7 seed and host James Madison (17-2) and Army West Point (15-3) at 2 p.m.

Maryland, which lost to No. 1 seed Northwestern in Saturday night’s Big Ten Tournament final, continued its streak of competing in every NCAA tournament since 1990. The Terps won national championships in 1986, 1992, 1995 to 2001, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

But they will not play host to first- and second-round games despite five of their six setbacks occurring against higher-seeded opponents, including two to the Wildcats (17-1). Coach Cathy Reese said a 12-7 loss at Penn State on April 13 might have influenced the selection committee.

“I knew there would be a discussion about it,” she said of that outcome. “I don’t really have an opinion. It is what it is, and this is the hand we’re dealt, and now it’s just time for us to prepare and go play and get ready to be the best we can on Friday.”

Asked if she thought the players might use the snub as motivation this weekend, Reese replied, “No, because we don’t talk about it like that. We really prepare. We say, ‘Listen, we’re making the tournament based on our body of work that we have.’ And the one thing I knew going in was that we were going to make the tournament. I know we had done what we needed to make it. I didn’t know where we would fall, but the people who decide based on our work and the criteria, they’ll figure out where it is that we fall — whether we were seeded in the top eight or sent to a site to play. It is what it is, and it’s just not something that we’re focused on at all.”

Maryland women's lacrosse coach Cathy Reese shouts words of encouragement to her players during an NCAA Tournament semifinal at Homewood Field on May 27, 2022. Reese's Terps are unseeded for this year's tournament for the first time since 2006. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Maryland’s loss might have been Loyola Maryland’s gain. The Greyhounds drew the No. 8 seed, the last of the seeded teams, in the 29-team bracket and will serve as a host to three other teams for first- and second-round games this weekend at Ridley Athletic Complex.

Loyola (17-2) will face Fairfield (14-4) Friday at noon. The other first-round matchup will pit Penn State (11-6) against Stony Brook (14-3) on Friday at 3 p.m.

“I’m extremely proud of the games we’ve played and the level of competition that we played and how we have persevered through,” she said after her team’s 13-8 win against Army West Point in Saturday’s Patriot League Tournament final. “And I think that’s the beauty of playoffs. You don’t know. It’s up to a group of people sitting in a room to decide your fate. But our motto and mantra all season is, anyone, anywhere, any time, and I think that bodes well going into the playoffs.”

Johns Hopkins was awarded an at-large berth despite an 8-8 record and a quarterfinal exit from the Big Ten Tournament on April 28. The Blue Jays, who will make their fifth straight appearance in the postseason, will travel to Syracuse, New York, and clash with UMass (16-2) Friday at 2 p.m. The winner will advance to a second-round meeting with No. 2 seed Syracuse (16-2), which earned a bye.

Men’s bracket

Johns Hopkins ended a four-year absence from the postseason and earned the No. 6 seed. Four years might not seem like much, but for a school that has captured nine national championships since the postseason’s debut in 1971 and once took pride in a 41-year streak of consecutive appearances in the postseason until that run ended in 2013, that absence felt like an eternity among the players, coaches and fans.

After compiling an 11-18 record in the previous two years, Johns Hopkins is 11-5 this spring and will face Bryant (12-4) Sunday at noon at Homewood Field in Baltimore. It will be the program’s first home game in the NCAA Tournament since May 13, 2018, when that squad — a No. 5 seed at the time — edged Georgetown, 12-11, in overtime on Shack Stanwick’s game-winner.

The Blue Jays’ entry to the NCAA Tournament is their first since 2019 and first under coach Peter Milliman, who succeeded Dave Pietramala after the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The only players still on the roster who were members of that 2019 team are a trio of graduate students in attackman Garrett Degnon, a Harwood resident, faceoff specialist Matt Narewski and midfielder Jack Hawley.

“Making it to the NCAA Tournament is always rewarding,” Milliman said. “It’s a recognition of what you’ve done that year and an opportunity for you to take another step as a program. So I think it’s always a great thing for Johns Hopkins lacrosse as a whole. I’m just proud of this program and proud of these guys and excited for a chance to keep playing.”

Johns Hopkins’ seeding was two spots behind reigning national champion Maryland, which earned the No. 4 seed — the program’s lowest seed since 2019 when that squad went unseeded. The Terps will meet Army West Point (12-3) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at SECU Stadium in College Park.

The Terps (10-5) have participated in every NCAA Tournament since 2003. But their bid to capture their fifth Big Ten Tournament championship was stymied by Michigan in a 14-5 setback Saturday evening at Homewood Field.

The Wolverines (9-6) and Penn State (9-4) gave the Big Ten four representatives in the 17-team NCAA Tournament — the most of any conference. Three schools from the Atlantic Coast Conference earned the top three seeds — No. 1 seed Duke (13-2), No. 2 seed Virginia (11-4) and No. 3 seed Notre Dame (10-2).

Michigan, the league champion and an NCAA postseason participant for the first time, is unseeded and will travel to No. 8 seed Cornell (11-3) for a first-round game on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The Nittany Lions were awarded the No. 5 seed and will clash with Princeton (8-6) on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in State College, Pennsylvania.

Not included in the field is Denver (10-5) and coach Bill Tierney, who announced his decision to retire at the end of this season, his 42nd as a lacrosse coach. He is the only Division I coach to win NCAA titles at two institutions having captured six crowns at Princeton and one at Denver.