Towson draws No. 6 seed, will host Maryland in NCAA men's lacrosse tournament; Johns Hopkins earns spot

Towson, the Colonial Athletic Association champion, drew the No. 6 seed and will host Maryland at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the first round of the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament, the selection committee announced Sunday night.

This marks the first time since 2005 that the Tigers (11-4) are seeded.

The Terps (11-4) are unseeded for the first time since 2012. They have lost their past two games and three of their past six.

Loyola Maryland (11-4) lost to Army West Point in the Patriot League tournament final Friday night, but was awarded the No. 8 seed by the selection committee. The Greyhounds, who are seeded eighth for the first time since 1995, will welcome Syracuse (9-4) to Ridley Athletic Complex on Saturday at noon.

Johns Hopkins (8-7) will travel to No. 7 seed Notre Dame on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The Blue Jays are unseeded for the fourth time in the past six years.

UMBC (6-8), the America East champion, will participate in the play-in game against Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference titlist Marist (10-6). The Retrievers earned a trip to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009.

This story will be updated.

NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament schedule

First round, May 11 or May 12

» Marist/UMBC at No. 1 seed Penn State, Saturday, noon

» Syracuse at No. 8 seed Loyola Maryland, Saturday, noon

***

» Georgetown at No. 5 seed Yale, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

» Army at No. 4 seed Penn, Saturday, 5 p.m.

***

» Robert Morris at No. 3 seed Virginia, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

» Maryland at No. 6 seed Towson, Sunday, 2:30 p.m.

***

» Johns Hopkins at No. 7 seed Notre Dame, Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

» Richmond at No. 2 seed Duke, Sunday, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals, May 18 or May 19

» Penn State/Marist/UMBC vs. Loyola/Syracuse

***

» Georgetown/Yale vs. Army/Penn

***

» Robert Morris/Virginia vs. Maryland/Towson

***

» Johns Hopkins/Notre Dame vs. Richmond/Duke

Semifinals, May 25

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, ESPN2

Championship, May 27

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, ESPN2

