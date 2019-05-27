Virginia beats Yale, 13-9, to claim first NCAA men's lacrosse championship since 2011

Sophomore attackman Matt Moore scored four goals to lead Virginia to a 13-9 victory over Yale in the NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse national championship game Monday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The No. 3 seed Cavaliers (17-3) won their eighth straight game to capture their sixth national title and first since 2011.

No. 5 seed Yale (15-4), which got three goals and two assists from freshman attacker Matt Brandau (Boys’ Latin), was denied its second straight national title.

This story will be updated.