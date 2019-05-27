NCAA men's lacrosse championship: Matchups, key players and how to watch Yale vs. Virginia

NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse championship

No. 5 seed Yale vs. No. 3 seed Virginia

When: Monday, 1 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV/streaming: ESPN2/WatchESPN

Announcers: Anish Shroff will call the play-by-play, while Quint Kessenich and Paul Carcaterra will provide analysis. Don Zimmerman will join the crew as the rules expert.

Outlook: Yale (15-3) will try to repeat as national champion while Virginia (16-3) seeks its sixth title.

This is the eighth meeting between the schools, and the Bulldogs have a 4-3 edge in a series dating to 1927. The last meeting, in 1991, was a 13-6 win by Virginia in Charlottesville, while the only NCAA tournament encounter was a 10-9 victory by the Cavaliers in double overtime in 1988.

Yale, which scored 21 goals Saturday in a win over No. 1 seed Penn State, its most ever in an NCAA tournament game, has won nine of its past 10 games overall and seven straight in the NCAA tournament.

Virginia, the Atlantic Coast Conference champion, is riding a seven-game winning streak. The Cavaliers claimed their first national championship in 1972 under head coach Glenn Thiel and secured four more (1999, 2003, 2006, 2011) under coach Dom Starsia.

Key players: Yale junior attackman Jackson Morrill (McDonogh) has 46 goals and 47 assists as the offensive catalyst for the Bulldogs. Freshman attackman Matt Brandau has 47 goals and 22 assists, while senior attackman Jack Tigh has added 47 points. Yale tends to dominate possession thanks to dominant faceoff specialist TD Ierlan, who has captured 76% (375 of 495) of his draws.

Virginia sophomore attackman Matt Moore leads the Cavaliers with 84 points on 42 goals and 42 assists. Junior attackman Michael Kraus is the offensive quarterback with 72 assists while also scoring 36 goals, and sophomore attackman Ian Laviano and junior midfielder Dox Aitken have scored 50 and 42 goals, respectively. Senior midfielder Ryan Conrad (Loyola Blakefield) has also been key to Virginia’s postseason run.

Key stats:

» Goals scored per game: Yale, 15.65; Virginia, 14.22

» Goals allowed per game: Yale, 10.94; Virginia, 10.22

» Forced turnovers per game: Yale, 6.88; Virginia, 9.28

» Man-down defense: Yale, .525; Virginia, .688

» Man-up offense: Yale, .408; Virginia, .348