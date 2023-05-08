2023 NCAA lacrosse tournaments guide: Who’s in, schedule, how to watch and more

The brackets were officially unveiled for the 2023 NCAA men’s and women’s lacrosse tournaments Sunday night.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who’s in?

In the 17-team men’s field, Duke received the No. 1 overall seed after going 13-2 and winning its 10th Atlantic Coast Conference championship and second in the past three years. Here’s a look at the teams and their resumes, including Rating Percentage Index (RPI), which takes into account strength of schedule:

No. 1 seed Duke: 13-2, Atlantic Coast Conference champion, 1st in RPI

In the 29-team women’s tournament, Northwestern secured the No. 1 seed after winning 17 straight and rolling to its third Big Ten title. Here’s a look at the teams and their resumes:

No. 1 seed Northwestern: 17-1, Big Ten champion, 1st in RPI

Who got left out?

Here’s a look at some of the notable teams on the men’s side who didn’t make the cut:

Penn: 7-6, Ivy League semifinalist, 10th in RPI

When do the games start?

Opening-round games begin Wednesday for the men’s tournament, while the women’s tournament gets underway Friday. Here’s a look at the schedule:

MEN

Opening round

Marist at Delaware, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

First round

Richmond at No. 2 seed Virginia, Saturday, noon

Utah at No. 3 seed Notre Dame, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Yale at No. 7 seed Georgetown, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Army West Point at No. 4 seed Maryland, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Bryant at No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins, Sunday, noon

Michigan at No. 8 seed Cornell, Sunday, 2:30 p.m.

Delaware/Marist winner at No. 1 seed Duke, Sunday, 5 p.m.

Princeton at No. 5 seed Penn State, Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN

First round (all games Friday)

Fairfield at No. 8 seed Loyola Maryland, noon

Penn vs. UConn, 1 p.m. (at Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts)

Sacred Heart at No. 4 seed North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Johns Hopkins vs. UMass, 2 p.m. (at Syracuse, New York)

Army West Point at No. 7 seed James Madison, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook vs. Penn State, 3 p.m. (at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex)

Jacksonville at No. 6 seed Florida, 4 p.m.

Southern California at No. 5 seed Denver, 5 p.m.

Maryland vs. Drexel, 5 p.m. (at Harrisonburg, Virginia)

Richmond vs. Marquette, 5 p.m. (at Chapel Hill, North Carolina)

Michigan vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m. (at Evanston, Illinois)

Notre Dame vs. Mercer, 7 p.m. (at Gainesville, Florida)

Virginia vs. Albany, 8 p.m. (at Denver)

Second round (all games Sunday)

Michigan/Central Michigan winner at No. 1 seed Northwestern, noon

Penn/UConn winner at No. 3 seed Boston College, 1 p.m.

Johns Hopkins/UMass winner at No. 2 seed Syracuse, 3 p.m.

How can I watch?

ESPNU will broadcast all of the men’s tournament games through the quarterfinals. The semifinals will be broadcast on ESPN2, and the championship game will be televised on ESPN.

The first and second rounds of the women’s tournament will be livestreamed on ESPN+. ESPNU will broadcast the quarterfinals and semifinals, and the championship game will be televised on ESPN.

When and where is championship weekend?

As is tradition, the champions will be crowned on Memorial Day weekend.

The men’s quarterfinals will be held Saturday, May 20, at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium in Albany, New York, and Sunday, May 21, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The women’s quarterfinals will be hosted by the higher seed May 18.

The men’s semifinals and championship game will be held Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The women’s semifinals and championship game will take place Friday, May 26, and Sunday, May 28, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.