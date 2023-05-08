2023 NCAA lacrosse tournaments guide: Who’s in, schedule, how to watch and more

The brackets were officially unveiled for the 2023 NCAA men’s and women’s lacrosse tournaments Sunday night.
Here’s what you need to know:
Who’s in?
In the 17-team men’s field, Duke received the No. 1 overall seed after going 13-2 and winning its 10th Atlantic Coast Conference championship and second in the past three years. Here’s a look at the teams and their resumes, including Rating Percentage Index (RPI), which takes into account strength of schedule:
- No. 1 seed Duke: 13-2, Atlantic Coast Conference champion, 1st in RPI
- No. 2 seed Virginia: 11-3, 3rd in ACC, 2nd in RPI
- No. 3 seed Notre Dame: 10-2, 2nd in ACC, 3rd in RPI
- No. 4 seed Maryland: 10-5, Big Ten finalist, 6th in RPI
- No. 5 seed Penn State: 9-4, Big Ten semifinalist, 5th in RPI
- No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins: 11-5, Big Ten semifinalist, 4th in RPI
- No. 7 seed Georgetown: 12-3, Big East champion, 8th in RPI
- No. 8 seed Cornell: 11-3, Ivy League semifinalist, 7th in RPI
- Yale: 9-5, Ivy League finalist, 9th in RPI
- Princeton: 8-6, Ivy League champion, 17th in RPI
- Utah: 12-4, ASUN champion, 18th in RPI
- Army West Point: 12-3, Patriot League champion, 19th in RPI
- Bryant: 12-4, America East champion, 20th in RPI
- Michigan: 9-6, Big Ten champion, 22nd in RPI
- Richmond: 11-4, Atlantic 10 champion, 27th in RPI
- Delaware: 12-4, Colonial Athletic Association champion, 32nd in RPI
- Marist: 10-7, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion, 46th in RPI
In the 29-team women’s tournament, Northwestern secured the No. 1 seed after winning 17 straight and rolling to its third Big Ten title. Here’s a look at the teams and their resumes:
- No. 1 seed Northwestern: 17-1, Big Ten champion, 1st in RPI
- No. 2 seed Syracuse: 16-2, ACC semifinalist, 2nd in RPI
- No. 3 seed Boston College: 16-3, ACC champion, 4th in RPI
- No. 4 seed North Carolina: 14-4, ACC finalist, 3rd in RPI
- No. 5 seed Denver: 19-0, Big East champion, 5th in RPI
- No. 6 seed Florida: 16-3, American Athletic Conference champion, 8th in RPI
- No. 7 seed James Madison: 17-2, AAC finalist, 6th in RPI
- No. 8 seed Loyola Maryland: 17-2, Patriot League champion, 9th in RPI
- Maryland: 14-6, Big Ten finalist, 7th in RPI
- Stony Brook: 14-3, CAA champion, 10th in RPI
- Notre Dame: 13-5, ACC semifinalist, 11th in RPI
- Virginia: 11-6, ACC quarterfinalist, 12th in RPI
- Michigan: 11-7, Big Ten semifinalist, 13th in RPI
- Marquette: 15-3, Big East semifinalist, 14th in RPI
- Johns Hopkins: 8-8, Big Ten quarterfinalist, 15th in RPI
- UConn: 12-6, Big East finalist, 16th in RPI
- Army West Point: 15-3, Patriot League finalist, 17th in RPI
- UMass: 16-2, Atlantic 10 finalist, 18th in RPI
- Drexel: 12-5, CAA semifinalist, 19th in RPI
- Penn: 13-4, Ivy League champion, 20th in RPI
- Albany: 12-6, America East champion, 21st in RPI
- Fairfield: 14-4, MAAC champion, 23rd in RPI
- Southern California: 16-3, Pac-12 champion, 25th in RPI
- Penn State: 11-6, Big Ten quarterfinalist, 28th in RPI
- Richmond: 16-3, Atlantic 10 champion, 30th in RPI
- Mercer: 17-2, Big South champion, 31st in RPI
- Jacksonville: 12-7, ASUN champion, 32nd in RPI
- Sacred Heart: 11-7, Northeast Conference champion, 85th in RPI
- Central Michigan: 10-8, Mid-American Conference champion, 88th in RPI
Who got left out?
Here’s a look at some of the notable teams on the men’s side who didn’t make the cut:
- Penn: 7-6, Ivy League semifinalist, 10th in RPI
- Denver: 10-5, Big East finalist, 11th in RPI
- Villanova: 10-5, Big East semifinalist, 12th in RPI
- Boston University: 10-4, Patriot League semifinalist, 13th in RPI
- North Carolina: 7-7, 5th in ACC, 14th in RPI
- Rutgers: 8-6, Big Ten quarterfinalist, 15th in RPI
- Vermont: 9-5, America East semifinalist, 16th in RPI
- Syracuse: 8-7, 4th in ACC, 21st in RPI
- Saint Joseph’s: 10-5, Atlantic 10 semifinalist, 23rd in RPI
- Jacksonville: 12-4, ASUN quarterfinalist, 25th in RPI
- Loyola Maryland: 9-8, Patriot League finalist, 31st in RPI
- Towson: 6-9, CAA semifinalist, 43rd in RPI
- Navy: 8-8, Patriot League quarterfinalist, 40th in RPI
- UMBC: 8-5, 5th in America East, 34th in RPI
- Mount St. Mary’s: 8-8, MAAC semifinalist, 50th in RPI
When do the games start?
Opening-round games begin Wednesday for the men’s tournament, while the women’s tournament gets underway Friday. Here’s a look at the schedule:
MEN
Opening round
- Marist at Delaware, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
First round
- Richmond at No. 2 seed Virginia, Saturday, noon
- Utah at No. 3 seed Notre Dame, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
- Yale at No. 7 seed Georgetown, Saturday, 5 p.m.
- Army West Point at No. 4 seed Maryland, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
- Bryant at No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins, Sunday, noon
- Michigan at No. 8 seed Cornell, Sunday, 2:30 p.m.
- Delaware/Marist winner at No. 1 seed Duke, Sunday, 5 p.m.
- Princeton at No. 5 seed Penn State, Sunday, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN
First round (all games Friday)
- Fairfield at No. 8 seed Loyola Maryland, noon
- Penn vs. UConn, 1 p.m. (at Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts)
- Sacred Heart at No. 4 seed North Carolina, 2 p.m.
- Johns Hopkins vs. UMass, 2 p.m. (at Syracuse, New York)
- Army West Point at No. 7 seed James Madison, 2 p.m.
- Stony Brook vs. Penn State, 3 p.m. (at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex)
- Jacksonville at No. 6 seed Florida, 4 p.m.
- Southern California at No. 5 seed Denver, 5 p.m.
- Maryland vs. Drexel, 5 p.m. (at Harrisonburg, Virginia)
- Richmond vs. Marquette, 5 p.m. (at Chapel Hill, North Carolina)
- Michigan vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m. (at Evanston, Illinois)
- Notre Dame vs. Mercer, 7 p.m. (at Gainesville, Florida)
- Virginia vs. Albany, 8 p.m. (at Denver)
Second round (all games Sunday)
- Michigan/Central Michigan winner at No. 1 seed Northwestern, noon
- Penn/UConn winner at No. 3 seed Boston College, 1 p.m.
- Johns Hopkins/UMass winner at No. 2 seed Syracuse, 3 p.m.
How can I watch?
ESPNU will broadcast all of the men’s tournament games through the quarterfinals. The semifinals will be broadcast on ESPN2, and the championship game will be televised on ESPN.
The first and second rounds of the women’s tournament will be livestreamed on ESPN+. ESPNU will broadcast the quarterfinals and semifinals, and the championship game will be televised on ESPN.
When and where is championship weekend?
As is tradition, the champions will be crowned on Memorial Day weekend.
The men’s quarterfinals will be held Saturday, May 20, at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium in Albany, New York, and Sunday, May 21, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The women’s quarterfinals will be hosted by the higher seed May 18.
The men’s semifinals and championship game will be held Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
The women’s semifinals and championship game will take place Friday, May 26, and Sunday, May 28, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.