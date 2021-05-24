NCAA lacrosse championship weekend: Who’s in, how to watch, what’s at stake and more

It’s almost Memorial Day, which means the NCAA men’s and women’s lacrosse tournaments are winding down. After a wild quarterfinal round, only four teams remain in the respective brackets heading into championship weekend.
Here’s what you need to know:
Quarterfinal results
MEN
WOMEN
Semifinal matchups
MEN
(at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut)
- No. 1 seed North Carolina vs. No. 4 seed Virginia, Saturday, noon, ESPN2
- No. 2 seed Duke vs. No. 3 seed Maryland, Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN
(at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium)
- No. 1 seed North Carolina (20-0) vs. No. 4 seed Boston College (16-3), Friday, noon, ESPNU
- No. 2 seed Northwestern (14-0) vs. No. 3 seed Syracuse (16-3), Friday, 2 p.m., ESPNU
Championship games
MEN
- Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., Monday, 1 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN
- Johnny Unitas Stadium at Towson University, Sunday, noon, ESPNU
Attendance
The NCAA will allow up to 50% fan capacity for its outdoor spring championships and Division I fall championships being held in the spring, based on recommendations from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group. For more information, go to ncaatickets.com and check out Towson’s COVID-19 fan policy.
TV
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich and Paul Carcaterra return to call the men’s championship weekend from Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut; Chris Cotter will host studio coverage on-site alongside Matt Ward and former Johns Hopkins coach David Pietramala. The games will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Play-by-play commentator Jay Alter and analysts Sheehan Stanwick-Burch and Dana Boyle will be on the call for the women’s semifinals and championship game from Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson. The games will be broadcast on ESPNU.
What’s at stake?
MEN
- No. 1 seed North Carolina: Seeking sixth NCAA tournament title (first since 2016)
- No. 2 seed Duke: Seeking fourth NCAA tournament title (first since 2014)
- No. 3 seed Maryland: Seeking fourth NCAA tournament title (first since 2017)
- No. 4 seed Virginia: Seeking seventh NCAA tournament title (first since 2019)
WOMEN
- No. 1 seed North Carolina: Seeking third NCAA tournament title (first since 2016)
- No. 2 seed Northwestern: Seeking eighth NCAA tournament title (first since 2012)
- No. 3 seed Syracuse: Seeking first NCAA tournament title (runner-up in 2012, 2014)
- No. 4 seed Boston College: Seeking first NCAA tournament title (runner-up in 2017, 2018, 2019)
Players to watch
MEN
- No. 1 seed North Carolina: Senior attackman Chris Gray (46 goals, 40 assists)
- No. 2 seed Duke: Graduate student attackman Michael Sowers (35 goals, 44 assists)
- No. 3 seed Maryland: Senior attackman Jared Bernhardt (64 goals, 23 assists)
- No. 4 seed Virginia: Redshirt freshman attackman Connor Shellenberger (31 goals, 36 assists)
WOMEN
- No. 1 seed North Carolina: Senior attacker Jamie Ortega (81 goals, 26 assists)
- No. 2 seed Northwestern: Junior attacker Izzy Scane (94 goals, 23 assists)
- No. 3 seed Syracuse: Junior attacker Meaghan Tyrrell (62 goals, 40 assists)
- No. 4 seed Boston College: Senior attacker Charlotte North (94 goals, 11 assists)