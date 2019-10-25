“For me, it was two things,” he said. “The speed at which they signed up was unbelievable. People didn’t talk about it with each other. They just did it. And then second has been just the support of all of those guys. The run is secondary for all of us. It’s an opportunity for all of us to get together and see each other. If signing up for a run is the means by which that happens, then I think everybody just jumped on that.”