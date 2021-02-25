National Lacrosse Players of the Week for Feb. 26, 2021: Army’s Brendan Nichtern and Penn State’s Olivia Dirks

MEN
Brendan Nichtern, Army West Point
Massapequa, N.Y., attackman, junior
The Patriot League’s Offensive Player of the Week compiled seven points on four goals and three assists to fuel the then-No. 13 Black Knights’ 18-11 upset of then-No. 4 Syracuse on Sunday. After the Orange raced to a 6-1 advantage in the first quarter, Army – which rose to No. 7 in the latest Inside Lacrosse media poll – rallied for the victory courtesy of two goals and two assists from Nichtern in the second half. Last season, he became the youngest player in program history to reach 100 points in his career.
WOMEN
Olivia Dirks, Penn State
Wayne, Pa., midfielder, sophomore
Latest College Lacrosse
The Big Ten’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week hit career highs in both goals (five) and points (six) to power the then-No. 16 Nittany Lions to a 15-13 shocker against then-No. 8 Maryland on Sunday. The victory was the first for Penn State – which jumped to No. 7 in the most recent Inside Lacrosse poll – against the Terps since 2005 and first in 17 meetings. Dirks also totaled four caused turnovers, three ground balls and one draw control in the win and scored the team’s last three goals over the final 4:54 to cement the victory.