National Lacrosse Players of the Week for Feb. 26, 2021: Army’s Brendan Nichtern and Penn State’s Olivia Dirks

The Big Ten’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week hit career highs in both goals (five) and points (six) to power the then-No. 16 Nittany Lions to a 15-13 shocker against then-No. 8 Maryland on Sunday. The victory was the first for Penn State – which jumped to No. 7 in the most recent Inside Lacrosse poll – against the Terps since 2005 and first in 17 meetings. Dirks also totaled four caused turnovers, three ground balls and one draw control in the win and scored the team’s last three goals over the final 4:54 to cement the victory.