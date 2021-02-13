Milani’s goal with 2:34 left in overtime lifts Towson men’s lacrosse to 8-7 win against St. Joseph’s

“We were talking as a team this morning before the game, and it’s been a long time,” said redshirt junior goalkeeper Shane Brennan, who made 11 saves. “We were 0-6 last season. We try not to look back on the past, but it was still pretty much in the back of our minds no matter how much we try not to think about it. To get a win after going 0-6 last season even though last season was cut short, it definitely feels really good, and some of the guys were saying that it’s been two years and that you kind of forget what it tastes like. But it tastes better each time. So it was a good win.”